Fortnite Aim Training Map Codes – June 2020

Want to hit your shots like some of the best players? Check out these insane trainers you need to use.

The current season has been slowly but surely coming to an end, after an additional delay earlier this month for obvious reasons.

Players all over the world spend everyday trying to get better at the game, and one of the main components of Fortnite is aiming.

Check out the best ones to use for the month of June 2020!

Raider’s Box Fight Practice

This is without a doubt one fo the most used maps out of all Fortnite professionals.

READ MORE: Fortnite Aim Training Map Codes – May 2020

No matter if you are looking for an edit course, or aim practice this is the map for you.

You can test our your close-quarters shotgun aim, or your long distance AR tracking as well!

Teadoh Aim Training

One of the newest additions to our list for this month, is a fantastic option for all-around aim practice.

READ MORE: Fortnite Doomsday Event: LIVE Countdown, Details, Map Changes and More!

Once again, there is a wide array of options here.

AR tracking, shotgun peaks, and other essential battles are all here to master.

Geerzy’s Official Combat Training Course

Code: 2889-5729-6480.

This is one of the most beloved creative maps ever created! Having rose to fame last year, it is still heavily used to this day.

With this map being endorsed by some of the best Fortnite player’s such as Chap and Tfue.

There is no doubt you should check out this map.

READ MORE: Fortnite: Is Save The World Worth It In 2020?