Fortnite: Patch V11.50 Full Patch Notes!

Fortnite patch V11.50 went live this morning, the long-awaited patch has been one of the most talked-about patches of Chapter 2 Season 1 and for good reasons.

We have not had much to talk about with Fortnite for the last couple of months, and with Apex Legends' newest season just released, it seems better than ever for Fortnite to release a patch.

This patch is by far the biggest that Epic Games has rolled out this season, this is also presumably the last patch before the new season arrives on the 20th!

Let's take a look at everything new or tweaked from the latest Fortnite patch!

Launch Pads

HIGH FLYING - Check out what's new this Fortnite patch

Since the dawn of Chapter 2 Season 1, fans have noticed the lack of mobility in the game now. In the past, we had an ample amount of options, from the launch pad to shockwave grenades.

Since the new map is also much larger than the last one, rotating was nearly impossible if you had to go across the map for a new zone.

So, fans have been begging for launch pads to return for quite some time now and it seems we finally got our wish!

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2: Map changes Reddit wants to see

It is a great sight to see that they have finally returned, expect a lot of action during matches as well!

Launchpads allow for easier access to engage other players, so be on the lookout for the glider noise of other players!

Chaos Physics and Other Notes

SHARE THE LOVE - What kind of season-ending event do you want to see?

According to Epic Games it appears the long-awaited Chaos Physics engine has been implemented into Fortnite; it is unknown how this will impact the gameplay of Fortnite as of now.

Also, it is good to note that Fortnite data miners noted that all prop and environmental items were updated today. Perhaps because of the new engine!

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2: Updated Map Leaked

They also posted their version of patch notes, so check it out below!

The new event starts soon! Check back here later today for more details.

In non-competitive playlists, the Launch Pad has been unvaulted.

Implemented Unreal Engine’s Chaos physics system, mentioned previously here.At launch, our goal is to ensure that Fortnite still feels like what you would expect. We’ll be closely monitoring your feedback from the in-game Feedback tool for any issues you may be experiencing.

To report issues via the in-game Feedback tool, select Feedback in the main menu and choose Bug. We encourage you to put “Physics” in the subject line and include a concise message in the body that accurately describes the issue(s) you’re experiencing.

Bug Fixes

Resolved an issue involving some players’ completion of the “Search chests in a single match” Chaos Rising Challenge not being saved.

The “Earn Gold Scavenger Medals” Rippley vs. Sludge Overtime Challenge now tracks progress properly.

The Sidegrading feature is no longer present in competitive playlists. Its presence in these playlists was unintentional, as noted in our v11.40 post.

Resolved an issue involving new players on consoles having difficulty matchmaking after first linking their Epic account.

Addressed reports of iOS players activating their device’s swipe-up feature when trying to press inventory buttons.

Love and War LTM

A trend that Epic Games has been following for a couple of months now, is that they will add special LTM's made by people in the community. In the past we had Zone Wars and other variants; today Epic Games announced yet another LTM coming to the game today.

Search and Destroy is now in Fortnite! Check out the full details below.

A classic Attack and Defend game... Fortnite-ified. Team up to become the best or take down your friends and flex your skills. All is fair in Love and War.

The rules are simple:

Teams of 6.

Up to 11 rounds. Achieve total victory by winning 6 round with your team.

Destroy the bomb side (Attackers), Defend the bombsite (Defenders), OR eliminate the enemy team to claim victory.

Earn gold by eliminating enemies, planting or defusing objectives and completing rounds. Gold is used to purchase weapons, shields, and additional building materials. Note: Your gold carries over from round to round but resets after switching sides!

Players will also have the chance to earn some free loot while playing this new mode. Check out all the loot you can earn below!

FREE LOOT - Which one is your favorite?