Fortnite Icon Series: Creators, Skins, Season 12 & more

The Fortnite Icon Series was announced a little over a few weeks ago with the release of Ninja's personal skin; this was a long time coming for the streaming sensation.

Not only did Ninja finally get his own skin, but we also saw streamers Pokimane and Jordan Fisher get their own emote in the game as well!

The Icon Series is promising to bring an ample amount of creators into the game over the next while, from music stars to streamers we can expect it all in Fortnite it seems.

So, who can we expect to get their own skin; some members of the community have drawn up some stellar concepts ahead of the new season. Let's take a look at the best ones we've seen!

Nickmercs

ROYAL GUARD - Which variant do you prefer?

One of the first concepts that were posted was by SneakyBroArt and if you are familiar with their work, this should not surprise you.

Nickmercs is one of the most recognizable streamers on Twitch, known for his witty antics and his humble personality; this skin captivates it all.

Of course, Nick's signature spartan logo is the theme of the skin, posting four variants all with increasing levels of armor equipped. We can also see they even added his famous backwards hat, which is pretty much all we can see when he is playing Fortnite.

Since Nick is one of the most humble Fortnite creators, a future skin for the streamer is far from impossible; in fact he could be one of the first ones we see next season!

Tfue

STREAM SNIPERS - Pretty much a guaranteed phrase if you tune into one of Tfue's streams

Perhaps the most prolific Fortnite streamer right now, Tfue has been the king of Twitch ever since his rival, Ninja left the platform.

Currently the most followed streamer on the platform, and averaging anywhere from 20,000 to 35,000 live viewers any night.

His icon series skin was created by D3NNI_yt and captivates everything we know about Tfue.

Since Tfue rose to fame, he has frequently been compared to one of the default skins in Fortnite; so much so he even started his own clothing line around the default tag.

This fan-made skin, in cooperates every bit of Tfue that we can think of for a skin; from his headset to the shirt that says Tfue.

It will be hard not to assume he will be getting a skin sometime soon since he is such an ambassador of the game.

Valkyrae

RUN IT UP - Valkyrae is one of the most popular 100 Thieves creators

Zenofy was the next artist to creator a skin after a content creator, and it was none other than the 100 Thieves star Valkyrae.

Rae has seen a dramatic climb to fame over the last year or so, she was another one of Fortnite's overnight stars it seems.

From working at her local game store to joining 100 Thieves to most recently signing an exclusive deal with YouTube Gaming, it has been quite the year for Rae.

To this day it still amazes us at the level of detail some of these creators put behind their skins; this one is another one of them!

From the different tones of her hair to the variety of styles that they made; it would be a hot commodity in the Fortnite item shop for sure!