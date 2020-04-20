Fortnite: How To Unlock Golden Peely – Tips and Tricks!

Want to get one of the coolest skins in the game? Check out our guide here!

Since the release of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2, players all over the world have been digging away at the weekly challenges and leveling up their character.

Now that the season has been delayed, a lot of players are going to max out their battle pass; and may even unlock all the skins!

One of the toughest skins to get this season is the Golden Peely variant.

Let’s take a closer look at how to unlock it!

BANANAS

Since the release of Chapter 2 of Fortnite, Epic Games introduced a revamped leveling system.

This allows players to display their level at all times, and they can even level up past level 100!

FISHY – Will we see a golden Fishstick soon?

Since players are able to level up their character to any level that is possible, Epic has decided to make Golden Peely the hardest to obtain skin this season.

Players will need to level up their Fortnite account all the way to level 300, in order to unlock the Golden Peely variant. That is essentially leveling up three battle passes in one season.

Tips?

As opposed to previous seasons, it has also become a lot easier to level up your Fortnite account however.

Although players should have no problem leveling up their character to level 100, some may struggle with reaching that 300 mark.

Here are some of the best tips we can give you in order to reach that level 300 mark before the season ends!

