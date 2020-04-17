Fortnite: Travis Scott Event LEAKED – Concert, Skin, Rewards and Full Details!

What does Fortnite have in store for us now? Check it all out here!

Since the delay of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3, the Fortnite community has been up in arms about what to do until June 4.

This has only been the second season since the new map was unveiled to us back in October, as both seasons thus far have encountered numerous delays.

However, not all hope is lost with the current season; as some Fortnite data miners have uncovered an epic event coming soon!

Let’s take a closer look.

Concert?

For those who do not know, Fortnite held the largest “virtual” concert of all time during Season 7.

At the time, the concert was held at Pleasent Park and we got to watch a live Marshmello concert. This was one of the most talked-about topics of the year for Fortnite and reinsured their ability to pull off events.

DANCE – Who else watched in awe of Fortnite’s magic?

Since the legendary Marshmello concert, we have not received another concert or musical event.

READ MORE: Fortnite FNCS Finals: How To Earn Twitch Drops!

Most of the events since have been surrounded around the lore of Fortnite, and more centered around the season’s end.

Leaked Image

HIDDEN MESSAGE? – This image is going to appear all over the map!

In a tweet posted by Fortnite data miner HYPEX, the above image was just found within the game files today.

HYPEX later tweeted that the image is going to be an in-game poster that is going to go up around the map soon. Similar to the Marshmello image we saw around the old map.

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 Theme: Delay, rumors, leaks, news and More!

From what we can tell, the leaked image has a lot of note that all point towards an in-game concert yet again coming to Fortnite.

As well, the background design of the poster is a direct outline of the Sweaty Sands POI, which is located at the north-western part of the map.

Travis Scott?

With the next in-game concert all but confirmed by Fortnite themselves; the artist performing at the concert is all that’s left to confirm.

Around a month ago, HYPEX also leaked the rumored Travis Scott skin coming to Fortnite. This was all the way back in early March, and we have not received his skin in the item shop yet.

ITS LIT – One of the biggest rappers in the world!

Putting the two together, and the planet symbols located on the top of the leaked poster. Which we can relate to Travis Scott’s most recent album, “Astroworld” we can assume that this is going to be the next Fortnite event.

When?

As of now, we do not have any idea about when the rumored concert is going to be happening.

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 Battle Pass: Delay, Cost, skins, emotes, rewards & more!

We will be sure to keep you updated about when the Travis Scott concert happens in Fortnite!