How To Install Fortnite Mobile on Samsung, Android, and HTC Devices!

We are now officially less than a month away from the start of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3!

With just a few weeks to go until we hopefully make a return to the old Fortnite map, it has never been a better time to be a gamer.

Mobile gaming has seen a surge that no one would have expected in recent years, and what better game to play on the go than Fortnite.

Here’s how to download Fortnite Mobile on all Android devices.

Store

Depending on the device you have, the method of installing Fortnite on Android devices is going to vary.

If you own a device equipped with the Google Play store, then the method could not be easier.

All you have to do is head over to the Google Play Store, search Fortnite, and press download!

ON THE GO -What better way to pass time on the bus!

Simple as that, however, if you do not have the Google Play Store this can be more complicated.

Other Android

If you do not have access to the Google Play Store, do not fear as Epic has developed a pretty simple method.

You are going to want to head over to the following site:

Fortnite.com/android

MOBILE – The mobile Fortnite community is massive!

Once you do so on your Android device, you will be able to scan the QR code on the screen and it should start the download immediately.

