[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Fortnite Season 13

Fortnite: How To Collect All Floating Rings At Pleasant

This seems to be a common theme within the weekly challenges; now we move to Pleasant Park!

Nick Farrell by Nick Farrell Jul 4, 2020
Floating Rings Pleasant Park

With so much to look forward to in Fortnite over the next couple of weeks, there are always weekly challenges to complete.

With the fourth week of challenges leaked by data miners, there seems to be a common challenge appearing again.

Floating Rings are back once again!

Here’s how to collect them at Pleasant Park

Contents hide
1 Rings
2 Where
3 Common Trend?

CLICK HERE TO BUY FORTNITE V-BUCKS!

Rings

This challenge debuted last week during the week three challenges, and it was one of the easiest ones yet.

READ MORE: Fortnite Catty Corner: POI Guide – Chest Spawns, Kit, Mythic Weapons, and More!

Although these can be easy to find, we expect Epic to place some at some tricky locations.

Especially with how big the Pleasant Park POI is!

Where

As of now, we do not know where the Floating Rings are going to be located at Pleasant Park.

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3: How To Use Cars – Where, How

We will be able to tell you where they are once Epic releases the week four challenges later this week.

CH2S3
SWEET – Easy XP is always good!

Common Trend?

According to @iFireMonkey this is also going to be another challenge during the week five challenges.

Making it three weeks in a row with a Floating Ring challenge!

Perhaps we are due for a Sonic collaboration sometime soon.

READ MORE: When does Chapter 2 Season 3 end?

Nick Farrell

Written by Nick Farrell

Full-time student studying Communications with a minor in Business at the Memorial University. Contact: [email protected]

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. For more information, see our Cookie Policy.

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon