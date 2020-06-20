Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3: How To Use Cars – Where, How Too, and More!

Fortnite’s newest method of mobility is going to be the wackiest one yet! Here’s how to use cars in season 3

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 released earlier this week, and it is gearing up to be a wacky summer of Fortnite.

With the new season, we get an ample amount of new mobility options such as ziplines and whirlpools.

A new vehicle was teased in the trailer for Season 3, but players may not be able to use them for a while.

Here’s how to get cars in Fortnite!

Not Now?

It turns out the part of the trailer where cars were featured is alluding to later during the season when they become useable.

It was teased during the trailer and later confirmed by data miners that the water levels of the map are going to decrease over the season.

This means the roads of the Fortnite map are going to start to open up soon!

THE MAN – Are you excited about unlocking Aquaman?

So, as of now players are not able to use Cars in Fortnite but should be able too in a few weeks.

What Cars?

As most players know, there is a wide array of vehicles that players see over the Fortnite map.

Ranging from standard sedans to semi-trucks. When the Fortnite roads open, it appears we are going to able to use all of them!

Where Can I Find Them?

We will not be able to know where to find all Cars in Fortnite until we are able to actually use them!

However, the trailer has alluded to some of them being located at Catty Corner.

CHARGE – How are you liking the new shotgun?

We can suspect Cars to be available at the following locations.

Catty’s Corner

Lazy Lake

Retail Row

Holly Hedges

Salty Springs

Let us know which vehicle you are most excited about using!

