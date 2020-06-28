Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3: Week Three Challenge Guide – Full Guide, Rewards, How To and More!

Players are already looking forward to next week’s set of challenges! Here’s all we know about them so far

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 is finally here! After countless delays, the season is now out all over the world.

So far, we have had two weeks of weekly challenges available to complete and they have been relatively easy.

Now, we are going into the third week of the season already, which means new challenges.

Here’s what we know!

Full Challenges

It appears Epic is following the same model that they used since the beginning of Chapter 2.

Each week of challenges will offer something different from the last, and we will get new challenges every week until the season ends.

We do not know the set of challenges for week three yet, but we will know in the coming days!

Rewards

Do not fear, Epic is not going to let you complete all of these challenges for nothing.

Players will be able to earn around 35,000 XP for completing each challenge, as well we can expect other rewards.

SUMMER FUN – Who else has been loving this season?

Player’s may also be able to unlock some styles of the new battle pass skins such as Ocean and Jules!

How To

We will be able to post a full comprehensive guide of the challenges once we are able to dive into the new season!