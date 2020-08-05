[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Fortnite Season 13 Season 14

Fortnite Hightower Event: Leaks, Rumors, When, Map Changes, Rift, Marauders, and More!

What could the season-ending event have in store for us? Could the map experience another massive change?

Nick Farrell by Nick Farrell Aug 5, 2020
HighTower Event

Fortnite recently released the biggest patch of Season 3, in the V13.40 patch.

This also gave way to an ample amount of leaks, including all leaked skins and some new ones regarding the upcoming event.

Although we do not know much as of now, we know some juicy details!

Let’s take a look.

Contents hide
1 Hightower?
2 Markings
3 Ambient Noise
4 Rift

CLICK HERE TO BUY FORTNITE V-BUCKS!

Hightower?

It appears Fortnite data miners have been adopting the code name ‘Hightower’ for the season-ending event.

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Theme: Latest News, Hints, Rumors

This is due to fact that Epic has used Hightower as a code name within the files that were encrypted during the recent patch.

Like Fortnite events in the past, we are sure the event is going to have an official name soon.

But as of now, we do not know if Hightower is going to be the final name!

Markings

Well known Fortnite data miner, iFireMonkey was leaking all the news behind the new Hightower event this morning.

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Battle Pass: Cost, Skins, Rewards

One of the more notable leaks was an image they found of what the event would leave behind on the map.

Hightower Markings
MARKS – What could this mean?

What has fans up in arms over this leak, is the shocking resemblance with the markings on the Crested Cape back bling.

Which was released all the way back in March 2018!

CC
ODD – Did they intend this?

Ambient Noise

iFireMonkey was also able to post a minute-long video detailing some noise which will be heard during the event.

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Skins: Battle Pass, Leaks, Rumors

Check it out at the link here!

CLICK HERE TO SHOP FOR V-BUCKS!

Rift

HYPEX, another Fortnite leaker posted the following tweet.

Rift 1
NICE – The event is happening soon!

It is unknown what this could mean for the event, but for those who do not know, we have been seeing rifts all season.

As this is how the Marauders drop onto the map during the match. So there might be some relation between the two.

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Trailer: Leaked Trailer, Rumors

Nick Farrell

Written by Nick Farrell

Full-time student studying Communications with a minor in Business at the Memorial University. Contact: [email protected]

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. For more information, see our Cookie Policy.

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon