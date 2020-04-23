Fortnite: FNCS Trios – Prize Pool, Start Date, Leaks, Format, World Cup & more

The latest competitive event has finally been announced! Here’s what you need to know.

Amid the on-going wait for the Fortnite World Cup 2020; we have now concluded with the FNCS Duos portion of the event and now await the next event.

It is unknown what Epic Games has in mind for players in the coming weeks, but we can suspect the next FNCS will begins soon.

So, what do we know about the next wave of FNCS? Let’s take a closer look!

Game Mode

As of now, we do not know what Epic Games has in mind for the next game mode for FNCS.

However, there is heavy speculation and faith among the community that we are going to end up playing trios for the next little while.

THREE’S A PAIR – Trios was regarded as the best game mode.

Since the release of Fortnite Chapter 2, we have had squads and duos for FNCS; we do not suspect the game mode will be solos, however. Epic tends to choose the FNCS game mode based on the game mode they use for arena.

As of now, duos and solos are the two game modes for FNCS; but this could change in the coming weeks especially with the delay of Chapter 2 Season 3.

FNCS typically lasts for around a month, during this month of action players across the world compete in multiple weeks of action.

After the qualifying stages are held during the four-five weekends, the grand finals are held over a concluding weekend.

TRIO’S – Will we will the formation of similar trios as we have before?

Duo FNCS was announced back on March 9 and then it kicked off the following weekend.

So, in the coming weeks, we can suspect an announcement sometime around the first week of May with an eventual start date the following weekend.

Or, it could even be announced in the coming days!

Prize Pool

We do not have any idea of what the prize pool is going to be for a trios FNCS; during the duo portion, we saw some nice prize pool among the top regions.

We can suspect that the European and North-America East regions are going to have the highest prize pools as they have the most players.

Teams?

Since the conclusion of duo FNCS, we have already seen some teams form trios in anticipation of the next tournament.

SAVAGE – Will we see Savage come out on top in Europe?

Check out some of the best duos from the previous iteration of trio FNCS, as they will potentially stick together!

Chap, Liquid Vivid and Cizlucky

Bugha, Stretch and Clarity

Benjyfishy, Mongraal and mitr0

Zexrow, Calc and Mackwood

Zyfa, Zayt and Saf

Tschiiinken, Stompy and Aqua

Crue, Beehive and Chapix

