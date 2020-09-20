[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Fortnite Season 14

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: How To Catch The Midas Flopper!

The rarest fish in the game is finally up for grabs. Will you be one of the first people to catch it!

T010M90DGBT U010X921EMB cf087f69dbed 512 min by Nick Farrell Sep 20, 2020
Midas Flopper 1

We are now nearing the halfway point of Chapter 2 Season 4!

The Marvel additions have been fantastic for the game so far.

Now, one of the leaked fish before the season began is finally in the game.

Here’s how to catch it!

Contents hide
1 %?
2 Abilites
3 Locations

CLICK HERE TO BUY FORTNITE V-BUCKS!

%?

Data miners were able to spot the exact percentage you have in catching the Midas Flopper.

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: Week Five Challenge Guide

HYPEX noted that it as a 0.00004% of being caught!

This is by far the lowest in the game, so best of luck.

Abilites

Since this fish is ultra-rare, you would think it would have a cool ability.

Using the Midas Flopper will turn every weapon in your inventory into Legendary rarity.

Midas Flopper
RARE – Best of luck!

Locations

The Midas Flopper has no specific location where you need to fish.

Any fishing hole on the map will do!

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: How To Destroy Gatherer

T010M90DGBT U010X921EMB cf087f69dbed 512 min

Written by Nick Farrell

Full-time student studying Communications with a minor in Business at the Memorial University. Contact: [email protected]

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. For more information, see our Cookie Policy. All prices listed were accurate at the time of publishing.

  • MOST POPULAR
a
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon