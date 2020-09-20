Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: How To Catch The Midas Flopper!

The rarest fish in the game is finally up for grabs. Will you be one of the first people to catch it!

We are now nearing the halfway point of Chapter 2 Season 4!

The Marvel additions have been fantastic for the game so far.

Now, one of the leaked fish before the season began is finally in the game.

Here’s how to catch it!

Data miners were able to spot the exact percentage you have in catching the Midas Flopper.

HYPEX noted that it as a 0.00004% of being caught!

This is by far the lowest in the game, so best of luck.

Abilites

Since this fish is ultra-rare, you would think it would have a cool ability.

Using the Midas Flopper will turn every weapon in your inventory into Legendary rarity.

RARE – Best of luck!

Locations

The Midas Flopper has no specific location where you need to fish.

Any fishing hole on the map will do!

