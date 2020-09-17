Fortnite: How To Turn On Ray-Tracing! RTX On, Compatible Nvidia Cards, and More!

The newest graphics feature coming to Fortnite is going to level up your game! Here’s how to turn it on!

Announced some time ago, Fortnite will be getting a massive glow up today,

Nvidia is releasing its Ray-Tracing features into the Fortnite universe, and some players are thrilled.

The feature goes live today, and we have you covered!

Here’s how to turn it on.

What Is It

Over on the official Epic Games blog post, they noted the following:

“The advanced rendering capability of ray tracing allows new visual and lighting effects previously not possible in Fortnite. With our latest update, we’re delivering improved ambient occlusion, shadows, reflections, and real-time global illumination.”

Nvidia Cards

Before you try and turn on Ray-Tracing, you must make sure you have the right graphics card!

Only certain Nvidia cards support Ray-Tracing, and these are all of the RTX line.

These cards include:

RTX 2080 TI

RTX 2080

RTX 2070

RTX 3070

RTX 3080

RTX 3090

INSANE – Look at the water!

Activation

Epic post a blog post with all the information you could need regarding the new RTX.

Here is how you turn it on!

