Fortnite Season 14

Fortnite: How To Turn On Ray-Tracing! RTX On, Compatible Nvidia Cards, and More!

The newest graphics feature coming to Fortnite is going to level up your game! Here’s how to turn it on!

by Nick Farrell Sep 17, 2020
RTX ON

Announced some time ago, Fortnite will be getting a massive glow up today,

Nvidia is releasing its Ray-Tracing features into the Fortnite universe, and some players are thrilled.

The feature goes live today, and we have you covered!

Here’s how to turn it on.

Contents hide
1 What Is It
2 Nvidia Cards
3 Activation

What Is It

Over on the official Epic Games blog post, they noted the following:

“The advanced rendering capability of ray tracing allows new visual and lighting effects previously not possible in Fortnite. With our latest update, we’re delivering improved ambient occlusion, shadows, reflections, and real-time global illumination.”

Nvidia Cards

Before you try and turn on Ray-Tracing, you must make sure you have the right graphics card!

Only certain Nvidia cards support Ray-Tracing, and these are all of the RTX line.

These cards include:

  • RTX 2080 TI
  • RTX 2080
  • RTX 2070
  • RTX 3070
  • RTX 3080
  • RTX 3090
153822 games news fortnite is getting ray tracing support from tomorrow image1 7aimoafjdf 1
INSANE – Look at the water!

Activation

Epic post a blog post with all the information you could need regarding the new RTX.

Here is how you turn it on!

0b90d0cae7b8b8ee3d64e9bb8b7b1417 1

T010M90DGBT U010X921EMB cf087f69dbed 512 min

Written by Nick Farrell

Full-time student studying Communications with a minor in Business at the Memorial University. Contact: [email protected]

