Fortnite Death Run Course Codes – May 2020

Want to practise your parkour like the best of them? Check out these insane maps playable in creative!

Ever since the Creative game mode was added into Fortnite over a year ago, the game has never been the same.

From seeing players’ creations on the battle map to getting ahead of the competition through edit and aim course. There is always something to do and create.

One of the best pastimes players created were death runs, and you may still want to check some out till this day!

Here are the best death run courses for May 2020!

Cizzorz’s Deathrun 4.0

The man who invented the whole death run phenomena, Cizzrz’s first death run map took over the Fornite world.

Everyone wanted to accomplish the feat of completing his course and it was one of the best times for Fortnite Creative!

The four iteration of his map increases the difficulty level from previous ones, and adds new challenges you would have never expected.

Check out the full video below to see if you are up for the task.

Cizzorz’s Fun Run

Keeping with the Cizzorz theme, one of his newest maps is called the ‘Fun Run”.

This map is substantially easier then his primary death run maps, so it is best used if you are new to death runs and want to enhance your movement.

YouTube Death Run

This map was created by some of the biggest names within the Fortnite community.

Names such as Lazerbeam, Cizzorz, and Lachlan all got together to design this crazy map. It was collaborated with around 18 YouTubers and each of them designed their own level!

It is definitely worth checking out and seeing if you can complete one of your favorite YouTuber’s levels.

500 Levels – Default Death Run

Code: 4690-7782-0124

The last one we are going to highlight is one of the most popular death run maps and perhaps one of the longest as well.

Although this map may not be the hardest map compared to other death runs in this article.

However, with it being 500 levels it is a challenge a lot of people are not willing to commit too!

