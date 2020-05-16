Fortnite Warmup and Edit Course Codes – May 2020

Want to level up your game and get better? Check out some of the best practise courses to try out here!

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 has just a little over two weeks left to it, after a month-long delay we are finally at the season end point.

Creative mode was introduced over a year and a half ago into Fortnite, and it has undoubtedly changed the game for the better.

Some of the best maps to check out while getting ready to have a long gaming session are some warmup maps.

These are the best ones for May 2020!

Box Fight Practice Map v2 – Raider464

Code – 7562-1598-0199

Most of the Fortnite community is well aware of Raider646, regarded as one of the fastest editors in the game, he also makes one of the best warmup maps.

This map has an ample amount of features that you will be able to warmup on, some of the best ones include:

Mongraal Classic

Edit course

Close range edit to shot

Check out a full video of Raider showcasing the map below!

9-in-1 Edit Course – Candooks

Code: 7440-4394-8340

Although Raider’s course maybe for the more advanced player, this next one our list has something for everyone.

Whether you are just getting into the competitive side of Fortnite or you are a seasoned player, there NINE different levels of edit course for you to check out!

Mongraal Edit Course

Code: 0643-0361-6954

Although this course is a bit outdated now, at the time when it was released to the public, it was one of the best maps out there.

It is a good habitat to come back to this map every so often just to fine-tune some of your skills!

