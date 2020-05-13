Fortnite Confirmed For Next-Gen: PS5, Xbox Series X, Unreal Engine 5, cross-progression & more

The battle royale king is heading to the next generation of consoles and a whole new game engine.

We had hoped, but now we can confirm, Fortnite is heading to next-gen!

Not only that, but it will be transferring to the amazing Unreal Engine 5 too.

Fortnite confirmed for next-gen consoles

Epic Games have confirmed that Fortnite will be headed to next-generation consoles at launch.

It won’t be Fortnite 2, but the same Fortnite you know and love and will be ready to take full advantage of the mighty new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Fortnite will be optimized to take advantage of the new hardware and features on next-gen consoles.

Moving to the Unreal Engine 5

At launch, Fortnite on next-gen will continue to use the Unreal Engine 4 that it is currently on.

However, after the flashy announcement of Unreal Engine 5, Fortnite will be moving across in mid-2021.

Cross-progression confirmed

This change doesn’t mean you will have to start all over again though.

Epic Games plan to support cross-progression across console generations and platforms so that your account, progression, and items carry over.

Cross-play will also bridge the console generations, so you don’t have to worry about finding a new squad if you move to the PS5 and your friends don’t!

