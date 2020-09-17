Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: Week Four XP Coins Locations – Green, Blue, Gold and Purple XP Coins!

We are now onto a new week of challenges, and this also means more XP Coins!

Epic continues to add new coins all over the map each week since Season 4 released.

With Chapter 2 Season 4 being out for quite some time now, and there is a new set of XP Coins out!

Here they are

Differences

For those who do not know, there are three different types of XP coins; and new ones spawn each week on the map.

Here is a quick outline of all the coins and how much XP you will gain from each:

Green – Most common XP Coin, rewards 5,000 XP

Week Four

Twitter user TheBriteFuture posted this weeks XP Coins, so be sure to check them out.

Take a look at all the locations below!

EZ XP – Good Luck!

Best of luck hunting these down this week!

