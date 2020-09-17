Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: Week Four XP Coins Locations – Green, Blue, Gold and Purple XP Coins!
We are now onto a new week of challenges, and this also means more XP Coins!
Epic continues to add new coins all over the map each week since Season 4 released.
With Chapter 2 Season 4 being out for quite some time now, and there is a new set of XP Coins out!
Here they are
Differences
For those who do not know, there are three different types of XP coins; and new ones spawn each week on the map.
Here is a quick outline of all the coins and how much XP you will gain from each:
- Green – Most common XP Coin, rewards 5,000 XP
- Purple – Will burst into smaller XP Coins, collecting all will grant you 10,300 XP
- Blue – Have timers on them during the match, rewards 6,500 XP
- Gold – Will reward you with 15,000 XP
Week Four
Twitter user TheBriteFuture posted this weeks XP Coins, so be sure to check them out.
Take a look at all the locations below!
Best of luck hunting these down this week!
