[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Fortnite Season 14

Fortnite: How To Eliminate Stark Robots At Quinjet Patrol Landing Sites! Location, Guide and More

Taking down these legion of robots will not be easy! Here’s how to find them and destroy them

Nick Farrell by Nick Farrell Aug 27, 2020
Stark Robots

We are jumping into a brand new season of Fortnite, and this time around it is Chapter 2 Season 4.

Now with the first set of weekly challenges released, there are a few tricky ones!

Here’s how to eliminate Stark Robots.

Contents hide
1 Quinjet Patrols?
2 Stark Robots

CLICK HERE TO BUY FORTNITE V-BUCKS!

Quinjet Patrols?

These new patrol ships are a brand new addition to Season 4 and VastBlastt has noted the following about them:

QuinJet
NICE – Can’t wait to find them!

We assume these will function sorta like Marauders did this past season, and we will have to search the map for them.

Stark Robots

Iron Man’s robots seem to be patrolling these ships all over the map.

The challenge will require you to eliminate only five of them, but do not underestimate them.

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Skins: Marvel Confirmed

Nick Farrell

Written by Nick Farrell

Full-time student studying Communications with a minor in Business at the Memorial University. Contact: [email protected]

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. For more information, see our Cookie Policy.

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon