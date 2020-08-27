Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: Week One Challenge Guide – Full Guide, Rewards, How To and More!

The season has just begun, and you know what that means! A brand new season of challenges for players

Chapter 2 Season 4 has begun with a bang!

Marvel characters have taken over the game and we are in for an amazing season.

Now, a new set of weekly challenges has been made available.

Here they are!

Full Challenges

It appears Epic is following the same model that they used since the beginning of Chapter 2.

Each week of challenges will offer something different from the last, and we will get new challenges every week until the season ends.

Typically, the weekly challenges are leaked weeks in advance by Fortnite data miners.

This time around we can thank iFireMonkey for posting the weekly challenges.

Rewards

Do not fear, Epic is not going to let you complete all of these challenges for nothing.

Players will be able to earn around 25,000 XP for completing each challenge, as well we can expect other rewards.

