Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: How To Complete The ‘End of Year’ Challenge – XP, Tips and More!

This brand new challenge is a great way to quickly level up your battle pass. Here’s how to complete it!

The first patch of the brand new Fortnite season has finally released.

Stark Industries has taken over the map along with more skins on the way.

There is also a secret challenge that rewards massive XP.

Here it is!

This brand new challenge is one of the easiest we have seen this season.

As well, you will be rewarded with fantastic XP which can be used to easily level up your battle pass.

Here are the steps to complete the challenge:

Load into a match

Head to The Authority POI

Land to the right side of the Authority where an isolated rock is

There you will find a Gnome looking at a poster of ‘Super Slurp’

Walk up to the Gnome

EASY – Couldn’t of been easier!

By doing this challenge you will be rewarded with 20,000 XP!

