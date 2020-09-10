Fortnite: How To Eliminate Iron Man At Stark Industries – Location, How To and More!

Think you have what it takes to take down the smartest man alive? Here’s where to find Iron Man!

The release of Chapter 2 Season 4 has been a long time coming.

Now Marvel characters are all over the map and they are going to be the center of this season.

Iron Man is front and center for the first patch, as well as the weekly challenges!

Challenge

The challenge for week three requires players to eliminate Iron Man at his POI which is called Stark Industries

This challenge will net you 50,000 XP as well, so quite the reward.

Stark Industries

Stark Industries can be found where Frenzy Farm once stood!

Once you are there Iron Man himself can be found around the base, and has a wide array of spawns.

It will be quite the task to eliminate him during the first few days of the new season, as everyone will be going for it.

