Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: Stark Industries POI Guide - Repulsor Gauntlets, Unibeam, Iron Man, Loot, and More!

The first major patch of Season 4 has arrived,

From new Mythic Weapons to a brand new customizable skin, there is a lot to take in.

As well there is a brand new POI centered around Iron Man.

Here's how to make the most of this location!

Location

Stark Industries is located exactly where Frenzy Farm was.

This POI replaces Frenzy Farm, so you will not be able to miss this POI.

Be careful however, as since it is in the center of the map it will be highly contested.

NICE - A brand new POI

Mythic Weapon

Noted during the patch notes sent out to creators the night before, there is a brand new Myhtic Weapon as well.

IRON MAN - We can be all the Marvel characters!

Iron Man's Repulsor Gauntlets will be the brand new Mythic Weapon for this POI.

Players will be able to find it after eliminating the Iron Man boss.

Below are the stats for the Gauntlets:

150 Damage

200 Building Damage

12 Second Cooldown

Loot

There is an ample amount of loot located at the new Stark Industries POI.

Players will be able to find so many chests here!

