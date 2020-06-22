Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 Skin Leaks!: Renegade Raider, Metal Team Leader, Starter Pack and More!

Fortnite Season 3 has launched! We can’t wait to get our hands on all the new skins and cosmetics!

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 is here!

The new season has brought a host of new changes to the Map, weapons, gameplay and more!

We also have the addition of the Season 3 battle pass, which brings a whole host of new cosmetics!

Luckily, this isn’t the only way to get skins, and there are a host of awesome cosmetics releasing later in Season 3.

Here, we list some of the best as well as how to get them when they release!

New Renegade Raider!

The original Renegade Raider skin has become an icon in the Fortnite universe.

RENEGADE RAIDER – Are you excited for the return of Renegade Raider.

It’s been over 2 years since the skin came into the Fortnite store. It’s most recent inclusion was back in November 2017.

In the most recent Fortnite trailer, we got a good look at a new variant of the Renegade Raider.

This is expected to release as part of a bundle, so keep your eyes glued to the Store, rather than the item shop!

LoserFruit Bundle

After the release of Ninja’s awesome Fortnite skin, we’ve seen a number of new skins based on artists and streamers.

ICONIC – Fans are excited for the next Icon series skin!

These are part of the “Icon” series, and focus on the biggest Fortnite content creators as well as some artists, like Travis Scott!

The most recent addition to this is the Loserfruit bundle. This is out now, so head over to the item shop to get a better look.

Scarlet Serpent

The Scarlet Serpent skin was teased back at the start of Season 3 / end of Season 2.

2 SIDES TO EVERY STORY – Will the Scarlet Serpent be part of Fortnite’s story?

This released on 20 June 2020 alongside the Swamp Stomper, which was also teased a while back.

This comes with additional styles, so you can schoose between black and red, or white and gold.

This skin sits at “Rare” rarity, so will set you back 1,200 V-Bucks.

Metal Team Leader

The Metal Team Leader was originally teased to release in the Save the World game mode.

TEAM LEADER SET – Add this skin to your set of team leaders!

This skin is now expected to release in Fortnite: Battle Royale later in Season 3.

This skin is likely to be part of a bundle, so you’ll need to buy a skin set to unlock this one item.

New Starter Pack!

Starter Packs give players a great introduction to Fortnite skins.

BEGIN YOUR COLLECTION – The starter packs give you a cheap alternative to the skins in the store!

With the upcoming starter pack, you’ll unlock the Yellow Jacket skin, included back bling and pick.

You’ll also get 600 V-Bucks free with the bundle, so you can invest in some other cosmetics available in the Item shop.