Fortnite PS4 VS PS5: Release Date, PS5 Reveal Event, Trailer, Gameplay, Graphics, Cost, Unreal Engine and More!

With the next-gen console releasing soon, how will Fortnite change to take advantage of the PS5?

At this point, you’ve almost definitely heard of or played Fortnite.

With one of the biggest player bases in the world, Epic Games have continued to support the game with amazing content updates.

With the release of next-gen consoles, we’ll see Fortnite take on the new Unreal Engine 5.

This will likely give the game a brand new feel, and improve the overall quality of the game.

How else will the upcoming PS5 effect Fortnite? And is it worth buying the new console to play Fortnite?

Cost

Epic Games have kept Fortnite Battle Royale free since it’s release back in 2017.

This is likely one of the many factors that have lead to its success due to the ease of access for all users.

Yes, there are microtransactions. Luckily, these are purely cosmetic and don’t give the player any competitive advantage what so ever.

However, the huge price difference comes at the cost of the console.

The PS4 is quite the antique at this point (relatively speaking). Meaning the price has dropped to around £300 from most retailers.

At the release of the PS5, we’ll likely see the price around the £500 – £550 range. Meaning it’s not a small investment.

The PS5 is set to release in the Holliday 2020 period.

Fortnite will be releasing on the PS5 at release and will be one of the first games available on the next-gen console.

The PS5 will be competing with the Xbox Series X release. Fortunately, we’ll have enough information around both consoles to make our own decision on which one to get.

The PS4 will see it’s seventh birthday this year, with its original release back in 2013.

Sony then released the PS4 Pro in 2016 to compete with the Xbox One S and Xbox One X.

Trailer

Check out the most recent Fortnite Trailer here!

Unfortunately, we don’t yet have a trailer for the next season of Fortnite. But we do have a lot of leaks and teasers to give us a good idea as to what the new season will look like.

At the PS5 Reveal Event on Thursday, we may see Sony feature Fortnite to show off the next-gen graphics.

Gameplay

Fortnite is a fun and addicting experience that you can enjoy with your friends.

It’s easy to understand and features some of the best mechanics in a battle royale we’ve ever seen.

With the improved hardware and software of the PS5, we’ll likely see some improvements to the current state of the game on PS4.

With the inclusion of the DualShock 5 controller, you’ll likely have a lot more control over how you play the game.

The biggest changes won’t be with the gameplay, but the graphics!

Graphics

Fortnite‘s simple, cartoon-like graphics allow for most systems, from laptops and mobiles to gaming PC’s and consoles to have access to Fortnite.

On console, the majority of the graphical settings are locked to a basic level.

With the release of the next-gen consoles like the PS5, we may see Epic give more freedom to the player to choose how their game looks.

It’s been rumoured that the PS5 will feature 120fps gameplay. This would give PS5 players a massive advantage over current-gen consoles.

Unreal Engine

The Unreal Engine 5 was shown off at the previous Sony/PS5 event.

The footage we’ve seen so far looks incredibly smooth and detailed and seems to be well optimised for the PS5 consoles.

In 2021 Fortnite will be ported over to the Unreal Engine 5, possibly creating gameplay for both the current and next-gen consoles.

PS5 Reveal Event

The next PS5 reveal event is on Thursday 11th June 2020.

This will show off more details on the PS5‘s hardware, software, controller, gameplay and more!

We’ll hopefully see some next-gen Fortnite gameplay, so we can begin to get a good idea of how the new consoles will function.