Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 Leak: Week 6 Challenges, Rewards, Stack Shack, Patch Notes & More

Every week we get a set of challenges that differ from the last, so here’s what to expect!

It appears that Epic is following the same model that they have used since kicking off Chapter 2.

Each set of challenges offers something different from the last, and we will get a fresh batch of challenges every week until the season ends.

However, some of this week’s challenges have been dug up by data miners, so continue reading for all of the details!

Leaked Challenges

As per FireMonkey‘s Tweet, the leaked challenges for Week 6 include:

MINED, SEALED, DELIVERED: Dataminers didn’t struggle with unearthing this one!

Deal Damage at Rickety Rig (500)

Eliminations at Pleasant Park (3)

Land at the Authority and finish Top 25 (1)

Gas up a Vehicle at Catty Corner (1)

Catch a weapon at Stack Shack (1)

Search Chests (10)

Search Chests (100)

Search Ammo Boxes at Salty Springs (7)

Search Chests at Lazy Lake (7)

As for the XP coins, you’ll be able to find three golden, four green, two purple and five blue ones dotted around the map.

By completing every challenge in Week 6, you will earn an extra 80,000 XP.

Catch a Weapon at Stack Shack

Stack Shacks is a location many players may not be familiar with, though there was a challenge there earlier this year.

LATEST CHALLENGES: You’ll need to visit all corners of the map this week!

The small island off the coast is northwest of Holly Hedges.

Rewards

Epic is not going to let you complete all of these challenges for no reward.

V-BUCKS: The in-game currency allows you to get some of the best cosmetics!

Players will earn 35,000 XP for completing each challenge, as well as some more unique rewards for each individual challenge.

Patch Notes v13.30

The latest patch notes were recently revealed on the Epic Games website:

Islands

Fixed an issue where dropped items would remain in Featured Islands after players returned to the Hub and then came back in

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where a player could never respawn or spectate if the game started at the same time as they were respawning

Fixed an issue where the storm FX permanently remained on-screen when the storm circle finished outside of the minigame volume

Weapons & Items

Fixed an issue which allowed players to place Player Spawns upside down, allowing them to spawn upside down

Fixed an issue where the Cannon could destroy structures on islands configured not to allow structure damage

Fixed an issue where the Air Strike consumable would not properly bombard the targeted location

Fixed an issue where selecting multiple props removed them from their grid snap

Fixed an issue where setting an island snapshot could disable jumping and flight

Fixed an issue where the Trap device blueprints would flicker wildly while being placed

Fixed an issue where the props did not stay resized after being multi-selected

Fixed an issue where a device would be removed after selecting its copy from the Quick Bar when its maximum instances had been reached

Fixed an issue where asset icons were dark when copied from placed objects

Prefabs & Galleries

Fixed an issue where the red flower prop from Sweaty Sands Duplex had too much health

Fixed an issue where some walls from Sweaty Sands Wall Gallery A were giving the wrong harvested material

Fixed an issue where part of the fog machine didn’t render from certain perspectives

Fixed an issue with the Knepley’s Pawn sign collision

Fixed an issue where tire piles appeared abnormally large from a distance

Fixed an issue where the Yacht Prefab and Gallery pieces were missing proper textures

Devices