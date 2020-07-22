Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 Leak: Week 6 Challenges, Rewards, Stack Shack, Patch Notes & More
Every week we get a set of challenges that differ from the last, so here’s what to expect!
It appears that Epic is following the same model that they have used since kicking off Chapter 2.
Each set of challenges offers something different from the last, and we will get a fresh batch of challenges every week until the season ends.
However, some of this week’s challenges have been dug up by data miners, so continue reading for all of the details!
Leaked Challenges
As per FireMonkey‘s Tweet, the leaked challenges for Week 6 include:
- Deal Damage at Rickety Rig (500)
- Eliminations at Pleasant Park (3)
- Land at the Authority and finish Top 25 (1)
- Gas up a Vehicle at Catty Corner (1)
- Catch a weapon at Stack Shack (1)
- Search Chests (10)
- Search Chests (100)
- Search Ammo Boxes at Salty Springs (7)
- Search Chests at Lazy Lake (7)
As for the XP coins, you’ll be able to find three golden, four green, two purple and five blue ones dotted around the map.
By completing every challenge in Week 6, you will earn an extra 80,000 XP.
Catch a Weapon at Stack Shack
Stack Shacks is a location many players may not be familiar with, though there was a challenge there earlier this year.
The small island off the coast is northwest of Holly Hedges.
Rewards
Epic is not going to let you complete all of these challenges for no reward.
Players will earn 35,000 XP for completing each challenge, as well as some more unique rewards for each individual challenge.
Patch Notes v13.30
The latest patch notes were recently revealed on the Epic Games website:
Islands
- Fixed an issue where dropped items would remain in Featured Islands after players returned to the Hub and then came back in
Gameplay
- Fixed an issue where a player could never respawn or spectate if the game started at the same time as they were respawning
- Fixed an issue where the storm FX permanently remained on-screen when the storm circle finished outside of the minigame volume
Weapons & Items
- Fixed an issue which allowed players to place Player Spawns upside down, allowing them to spawn upside down
- Fixed an issue where the Cannon could destroy structures on islands configured not to allow structure damage
- Fixed an issue where the Air Strike consumable would not properly bombard the targeted location
Creative Tools & Phone
- Fixed an issue where selecting multiple props removed them from their grid snap
- Fixed an issue where setting an island snapshot could disable jumping and flight
- Fixed an issue where the Trap device blueprints would flicker wildly while being placed
- Fixed an issue where the props did not stay resized after being multi-selected
- Fixed an issue where a device would be removed after selecting its copy from the Quick Bar when its maximum instances had been reached
- Fixed an issue where asset icons were dark when copied from placed objects
Prefabs & Galleries
- Fixed an issue where the red flower prop from Sweaty Sands Duplex had too much health
- Fixed an issue where some walls from Sweaty Sands Wall Gallery A were giving the wrong harvested material
- Fixed an issue where part of the fog machine didn’t render from certain perspectives
- Fixed an issue with the Knepley’s Pawn sign collision
- Fixed an issue where tire piles appeared abnormally large from a distance
- Fixed an issue where the Yacht Prefab and Gallery pieces were missing proper textures
Devices
- Fixed an issue where Arabic user-generated text was not displayed correctly on some devices
- Fixed an issue where moving between adjacent Damage Volume devices resulted in no damage being taken
- Fixed an issue where the Beacon setting on the Objective Device was not functional
- Fixed an issue where Creatures and Sentries could not detect idle players
- Fixed an issue where the Trigger Device setting Trigger by Items did not register who had thrown an item
- Fixed an issue where the Baller cord would return, despite being attached, when reaching a certain distance