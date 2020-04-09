Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 Delayed? Rumors, Leaks and More News About Season 13!

The latest season in Fortnite is now in the final weeks, Chapter 2 Season 2 has been live for around two months now. Players all over the world have been able to check out the new season and complete their weekly challenges.

Before the kick-off for Chapter 2, the previous season was delayed numerous times; delayed so much that it added an additional two months to the season.

Although it has not been confirmed yet, there has been some recent news pointing towards Season 3 being delayed. Let's check it out!

Chapter 2 Season 3 delayed?

OH NO - Epic can't delay the season again?

One of the most respectable Fortnite data miners, HYPEX recently discovered some in-game files regarding the timing of future patches. As of now, there are patches for V12.40 and V12.50; this does not seem like it would be an issue at first glance however it actually is.

Epic Games has not adopted bi-weekly updates for the current season of Fortnite. since we just received the latest Fortnite patch we are not going to get one this week.

HYPEX has noted since both patches are currently in the game files and there are only three weeks or so until the season is supposed to end, something doesn't add up.

How long do we have to wait?

DELAYED? We wouldn't doubt if the next season is delayed again.

Since Epic Games is rolling out bi-weekly updates, and with there being two updates currently queued. If the season is delayed, we can expect it to go on until at least the middle of May.

This would make the current season around three months in length, which is still astronomically long compared to past Fortnite seasons. With the little amount of content that Fortnite has implemented this season, fans cannot bear the fact of going another two weeks.

We will have to wait and see if Epic makes an official blog post about the season being delayed, so we will have to wait and see for now.