BREAKING* Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 DELAYED – New start date announced

Epic Games has released a huge update going over why its newest Fortnite season has been delayed.

In an update posted 3 June, Epic Games went over its reasoning behind the delay.

Epic Games begins directly, stating: “Recent events are a heavy reminder of ongoing injustices in society, from the denial of basic human rights to the impact of racism both overt and subtle against people of color.”

The company appears to allude to recent events surrounding the death of George Floyd, and its effects on society, staff, and players alike.

Epic Games goes on to explain that this delay is to better balance Chapter 2 Season 3’s launch schedule with the availability and well-being of the development team.

Because of this, The Device has been pushed back Monday, 15 June, and Chapter 2 Season 3 has been pushed back to Wednesday, 17 June.

