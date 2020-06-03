Is Fortnite On PS3? Download, Crossplay, Rumors, and More!

If you own previous generation consoles, can you still play? We’ll fill you in regarding playing on a PS3

We are now just a week away until the release of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3!

With Fortnite already informing the public that mobile users may need to upgrade their software ahead of the new season.

One may ask if Fortnite can be played on previous generation consoles still?

Here’s the answer.

Yay or Nay?

Surprisingly, Epic Games has never made it possible to run Fortnite on the PS3.

With Fortnite being released back in 2017, the PS4 was already released for a staggering four years.

This means that the hardware Fortnite is run on was far ahead of what the PS3 would be capable of.

CONSOLE – Good news for next-generation gamers is coming!

However, if you are still gaming on a PS3 there may be some good news coming in the future for you.

With the release of the PS5 this Fall, Sony will likely ax the price of the PS4 during the holiday season!

Meaning you may be able to score one on a super discounted rate.

