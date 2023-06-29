Football Manager 2024: Everything you need to know

That's right folks, another year has been and gone and another new FM game is set to land, with Football Manager 2024 now officially confirmed.

Not only that, but Sports Interactive have confirmed major changes are coming to the FM franchise, with FM24 set to be the last release of Football Manager as we know it.

We've already received some small indicators as to what will be added this year, as well as a huge announcement regarding past saves.

Check below for everything we know so far about Football Manager 2024.

Football Manager 2024

Football Manager 2024 is coming, with the game's release confirmed by FM Gaffer Miles Jacobson.

In a statement confirming major changes to the Football Manager franchise, Jacobson described FM24 as "the last of its kind".

click to enlarge END OF AN ERA - Football Manager 2024 promises to be the last of its kind

Does that mean the Football Manager franchise is dead?! Far from it, it simply means that a new era will be ushered in once Football Manager 2025 arrives.

Jacobson went on to confirm that a "host of improvements, big and small, both in new features and revamps to existing areas of the game" will be coming to Football Manager 2024.

Below, we'll take a look at what some of those new features could be, as well as run down all of the other important details.

Release Date

Right now, Football Manager 2024 does not have an official release date.

Chances are, the game will follow a similar release pattern to that seen in recent years.

Loading...

Football Manager 2023 was released on November 7, with Football Manager 2022 launching on November 8. This would offer a strong indicator that Football Manager 2024 could indeed release around the November 8 mark.

click to enlarge FRESH START - Football Manager 2024 launches in 2023

Of course, the Beta is likely to be available once again to players who pre-order the game, with this edition going live a couple of weeks before the full launch.

We will update this page as soon as we know more about the FM24 release date.

Pre-Order & Price

Pre-orders for Football Manager 2024 are not yet open, but we would expect to see further information drop in August.

Per past release schedules, pre-orders for Football Manager 2024 usually arrive around a month before the start of the Beta period, meaning late August/early September is the golden period to look out for.

In terms of price, we're expecting Football Manager 2024 to release at the standard 39.99 we've seen in recent years.

Prices may vary according to platforms, but we'd ultimately expect FM24 to retail at the same price as last year.

Platforms

Football Manager 2023 was released for the very first time on PlayStation 5, bringing another new platform into the FM family.

That now means that Football Manager 2024 will be available on the following platforms:

PC

PlayStation 5

Xbox Series X|S

Nintendo Switch

Mobile

Of course, there could be changes to this lineup of platforms for FM24, but these are the places we're expecting to see the new game playable.

New Features

Now we come to the interesting bit, with new features and innovations teased for Football Manager 2024.

It has been confirmed that a brand-new engine will be used to power the FM series from FM25 onwards, so we aren't expecting any major upgrades to be made when it comes to graphics.

click to enlarge MAJOR CHANGES - Football Manager 2025 will see the arrival of a new game engine

That being said, we could see more focus placed on the matchday experience, with improvements hopefully arriving for things like club interaction and data analysis.

Women's football has also been confirmed to be arriving in 2025, so we won't be seeing this as part of the Football Manager 2024 new features list.

In Jacobson's statement, he did offer a particular line that got players excited:

The vast majority of the team at Sports Interactive are working on FM24, with the idea that it will inarguably be the most complete version of Football Manager to date.

We will update this page as soon as new features are announced for Football Manager 2024.

Save Data Transfer

Loading...

One major new feature has been confirmed for Football Manager 2024 and that's the ability to transfer save data from Football Manager 2023 into the new game.

This means that all of your players, history and save data can effectively be upgraded into the new game with all the bells and whistles that come with that. Jacobson spoke on the subject:

This means, when you first launch Football Manager 2024, you'll be given the option to continue your FM23 story, picking up exactly where you left off - powered with the new features and revamps that FM24 will introduce. And it’s not only for this year’s version of the game that this feature will be active. It’s also the plan to bring saved games from FM24 into FM25, despite the big changes coming for FM25, which I’ll talk about more shortly.

The arrival of this feature is huge for all FM players as it truly lets you carry your experience to the next level.

Instead of having to stop your save and start again, you can simply keep rolling and continue to create memories that could last for a long, long time.