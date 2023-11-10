FM24 wonderkid left-backs

Football Manager 2024 has caught the attention of FM enthusiasts who are eager to learn about the game, especially its players. In a previous guide, we listed the top bargain players in FM24, and in this guide, we give you the Football Manager 2024 wonderkid left-backs.

FM24 left-back wonderkids

Wonderkids are young footballers with exceptional talent, generally 19 years old or younger. They are rated on a scale of 1-200 based on their current ability (CA) and potential ability (PA).

It's important to know that while a player's current ability can change throughout their career, their potential ability is fixed at the time of creation and represents their maximum possible ability.

Check out the list of wonderkid left-backs in Football Manager 2024.

Alejandro Balde

PA Range: 160-190

Alejandro Balde is the highest-rated player on this Football Manager 2024 wonderkid left-backs list. He has been a regular at Barcelona since the last season, while he is also Jordi Alba’s heir in the Spanish national team.

Balde can successfully cover the entire left flank and be useful in both offense and defense. First touch (14), technique (14), determination (14), off the ball (15), vision (14), and work rate (14) are strong traits, but his physical attributes are immense. Acceleration (17), pace (17), agility (17), natural fitness (15), and stamina (14) are fantastic.

Miloš Kerkez

PA Range: 150-180

Miloš Kerkez is another left-back with excellent physical characteristics, but his mentality is what separates him from the most. He moved from AZ Alkmaar to Bournemouth and has what it takes to succeed in the most physical league in the world.

Talking about physics, Kerkez’s acceleration (15), pace (15), and natural fitness (15) are his best traits. When it comes to mentality, Kerkez has great work rate (17), teamwork (15), determination (16), bravery (16), and aggression (15).

Valentín Barco

PA Range: 150-180

With a release clause of just around £9m, Valentín Barco is the must-have player for any team! Boca Juniors’ prodigy easily has the best technical attributes of all the players from this Football Manager 2024 wonderkid left-backs list.

Dribbling (15), technique (15), bravery (15), decisions (15), flair (16), vision (16), agility (15), and natural fitness (16) are some of Barco’s greatest attributes. He can operate down the left flank with ease. You can also train him to become AML.

Patrick Dorgu

PA Range: 150-180

This season, Patrick Dorgu became the first team regular at Lecce, while he also represented Denmark at every youth level. Dorgu is a speedy lefty with great movement and the ability to contribute to both offense and defense.

Some of his best traits are first touch (14), anticipation (14), concentration (14), off the ball (15), acceleration (14), agility (15), and pace (14).

Lewis Hall

PA Range: 150-180

The most versatile player on this Football Manager 2024 wonderkid left-backs list, Lewis Hall can do it all. He is natural at the DL, WBL, DM, and MC positions, while he can also cover DC and AMC. That is sensational for an 18-year-old.

Hall possesses numerous excellent traits, including crossing (15), penalty taking (15), bravery (14), composure (15), determination (14), work rate (15), and acceleration (14).

More FM24 wonderkid left-backs

# Player Name Club Nation 1 Patryck Lanza São Paulo Brazil 2 Lucas Jetten Ajax Netherlands 3 Kevyson Santos Brazil 4 Owen Beck Dundee Wales 5 Noah Persson Young Boys Sweden 6 Mika Faye FC Barcelona Senegal 7 Juan Larios Southampton Spain 8 Àlex Valle Levante Spain 9 Alan Matturro Genoa Uruguay 10 Harvey Vale Bristol Rovers England

