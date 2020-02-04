Football Manager 2020 Cheats: All the best shortcuts on FM 20

Cheating is a topic that divides gamers’ everywhere – some believe it ruins the authenticity of a game, whereas other believe it increases overall enjoyment. If you are of the latter opinion then this article is for you!

With Football Manager 2020 entertaining armchair managers everywhere, here are some shortcuts you can employ on Sports Interactive’s latest instalment to make your game that bit easier.

Whether it’s winning every match or having a near unlimited transfer budget, so we’ve compiled a guide to help you cheat your way to managerial glory.

Saving before matches

This is an old classic of Football Manager games, and the simplest and most expeditious way of cheating, that enables you to win every match you play, even going entire seasons unbeaten and winning quintuple after quintuple.

All you have to do is save your game prior to each match you play or holiday. It protects you against drawing or losing.

READ MORE: All the best contract expiry signings in FM20

If a draw or loss is the outcome, all you need to do is quit the game to the start screen, reload your save prior to the match you just played and go at it again.

This method doesn’t guarantee victories, but if you repeat the same match enough, you’ll win eventually.

Stealing money from other clubs

You might be one signing away from winning the league and the board are very reluctant to part with any more money.

READ MORE: All the best wonderkid attacking midfielders (AMC) to sign in FM20

This method allows you to be successful immediately rather than having to wait until your financial situation improves. It’s also particularly useful if you’re managing a small club and you wish to sign the very best.

STEP 1: Add New Manager

All you need to do is click on the ‘FM’ logo in the top right corner and click ‘add new manager’ and fill in all the new manager details (it doesn’t matter what you enter).

Ideally pick a club like Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City or Manchester United. Essentially, a rich club as you’re going to be transferring their entire transfer budget to your club.

STEP 2: Sign Reserve Player

Find a player from your first club, ideally a reserve player or one you won’t miss once they’ve left. Now, bid for this player from your second (rich) club using all possible money available. Even ask the board for some extra cash.

Step 3: Retire and Enjoy

Finally, accept the bid for the player, negotiate the contract from club two and then resign from club two and retire altogether, leaving them in complete financial disarray. To do this, go to Home–>My Profile–>Retire.

READ MORE: Every single new feature coming to Football Manager 2020

Use the in-game editor

This is undoubtedly the best and most effective tool available for cheating purposes.

You can basically do anything you want with the FM Editor tool, from transferring Lionel Messi to your favourite club, creating a monstrous player with out-of-this-world talent or building a new stadium named after you.

To install the ‘pre-game editor,’ go to Steam, click library–>games–>tools and scroll until you find ‘Football Manager 2020 Editor.’ Right-click on this and select ‘install game.’ Once it’s finished installing all you have to do is click ‘play game.’

READ MORE: Real Madrid Team Guide

The ‘In-game Editor,’ however, you will have to pay for. Load up the FM home screen and click on ‘downloads.’ Click ‘buy now’ and part with £3.99 to be able to edit to your heart’s content.

When you start a new save, make sure you un-tick ‘prevent use of in-game editor’ to enable the editorial function. With this tool, you can edit club details, player details, transfer players around and change bans and injuries.

Get unlimited cash through Cheat Engine

Similar to the In-game Editor, Cheat Engine allow you to make changes to your save while you are playing the game. Unlike the in-game editor though, Cheat Engine is completely free.

READ MORE: FM20 – All the transfer budgets for Europe’s top clubs

The tool allows you to edit components in any game, so in the case of Football Manager you can adjust transfer budgets and your managerial abilities. The following video takes you through how to use the software, and you can download Cheat Engine here.

We managed to get a £1 billion transfer budget using the software, making it a real game changer for your club. You can also use it to adjust your wage budget.

Implement the unstoppable tactic

Every so often, there is a system that seems to provide the goods on Football Manager. On 2018, this has been named as the ‘Nevill wears Prada‘ formation.

It is a 3-4-3/5-2-3 system with one inverted wing-back and three central strikers. FM Scout writer The Reckonist produced the tactic with Stoke, and went on to win the FA Cup and finish second in the Premier Division. Can you replicate the system on your FM save?

Want to share your opinion? Why not Write For Us?