Football Manager 2020: Best Young Goalkeepers (GK) to sign – Ederson, Kepa & more

Football Manager 2020 was released last month to rave reviews from the critics and the approval of Sports Interactive’s die-hard fanbase.

Goalkeepers tend to be overlooked in highlight reels and footballing awards, as the blockbuster names that play outfield often dominate both of those fields. A strong shot-stopper is key to a successful side, though, if you don’t concede, the opposition can’t win.

In the modern game, ‘keepers don’t just need to be able to block shots, but also instigate attacks from the back line with their ball-playing ability. Therefore, finding the perfect fit is crucial.

How to choose the best Young Goalkeepers on Football Manager 2020

To qualify for this list, these players are aged 25 and under, and have a Potential Ability (PA) range of at least 160.

This means they can progress into the best players in their position on the planet in 5-10 years. However, some of the players on this list are already first-choice for a top tier club and their country.

Any players with a PA range of 140-170 or higher have also been included, as long as their Current Ability (CA) is high enough to defeat the competition. CA and PA are hidden when in-game, and can only be viewed by using the Football Manager Editor tool or In-Game Editor.

Star ratings only reflect how good a player is in relation to your first-team squad, so if you want pure accuracy you must follow the CA & PA.

For reference, all CA & PA values are out of 200 and highest-rated goalkeeper in the game currently is Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer with 176.

Ederson (CA 169 – PA 180)

Age: 25

Club: Manchester City

Country: Brazil

Best Attributes: 20 Kicking, 18 Bravery, 17 Passing

Value: £52 million

Wage: £100,000 a week

It’s incredible to think that Ederson isn’t first choice for Brazil, but the form of Liverpool’s Alisson has largely kept the Manchester City player out of goal for the Selecao.

You’ll do very well to pry Ederson away from Manchester, as his transfer valuation is over £50m, meaning you’ll have to pay well above that to get the former Benfica man in your team.

Kepa Arrizabalaga (CA 158 – PA 167)

Age: 24

Club: Chelsea

Country: Spain

Best Attributes: 17 Reflexes, 16 Handling, 16 Communication

Value: £35 million

Wage: £145,000 a week

A lot of eyebrows were raised when Chelsea bought Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic Bilbao for over £70m last season, but the Spanish international has established himself a solid goalkeeper for the Blues.

Kepa’s future promise has been reflected in his PA value of 167, he’s still got plenty of room to improve and at 24, has potentially 15 more years at the top.

Gianluigi Donnraumma (CA 155 – PA 160-190)

Age: 20

Club: AC Milan

Country: Italy

Best Attributes: 18 jumping reach, 18 reflexes, 16 anticipation

Value: £29 million

Wage: £184,000 a week

Gianluigi Donnarumma topped our Wonderkid goalkeeper list and the Italian finds himself on the podium on this list. After the international retirement of the legendary Gianluigi Buffon, Donnarumma is now the undisputed #1 for the Italian national team.

Stats of 18 jumping reach, 18 reflexes and 16 anticipation take him to a CA of 155, making him the 14th best goalkeeper on FM20. His potential between 160 and 190 gives him the second-highest ceiling behind Manuel Neuer and Donnarumma will most likely become the best in the world once the German retires.

Jordan Pickford (CA 148 – PA 168)

Age: 25

Club: Everton

Country: England

Best Attributes: 18 Kicking, 16 Communication, 16 Reflexes

Value: £36.5 million

Wage: £120,000 a week

Jordan Pickford must have been fearing the worst for his career when he was relegated from the Premier League with Sunderland in 2017. However, Everton took a gamble on the youngster with a £30 million transfer fee and he’s currently one of the few players keeping the Toffees afloat in the top-tier of English football.

Like Kepa, Pickford plays for a club that isn’t in the form of their life, although Everton seems to perform better in FM20. That being said, though, £50m could be enough to pick him up, with the promise of European football being a strong motivator for the 25-year-old.

Andre Onana (CA 147 – PA 160)

Age: 23

Club: Ajax

Country: Cameroon

Best Attributes: 16 jumping reach, 16 natural fitness, 16 Kicking

Value: £16.5 million

Wage: £16,250 a week

There are some bargains on this list and Andre Onana is the first of them. The Cameroon international goalkeeper has over 100 appearances for Ajax already at the age of 23 and the sky’s the limit for him.

Ajax are no strangers to producing the best young talent around and Barcelona will be kicking themselves after they let Onana go as a youth player. He’s not as talented as the previous entries on this list, but can be bought for around half of their price.

Alex Meret (CA 146 – PA 169)

Age: 22

Club: Napoli

Country: Italy

Best Attributes: 18 agility, 17 reflexes, 16 handling

Value: £14.75 million

Wage: £30,000 a week

Alex Meret has had to fight off the competition from David Ospina since the Italian’s £30m move from Udinese but has made that number 1 jersey his own. Despite only being 22, Meret’s playing regular Champions League football, something not even Donnarumma can say.

A similar value and likely a similar cost to purchase as Onana, Meret represents excellent value for money. If Napoli drop out of the Champions League spaces, he could go for a cut-price as well, so be on the lookout.

Pau Lopez (CA 145 – PA 160)

Age: 24

Club: Roma

Country: Spain

Best Attributes: 15 Handling, 15 Reflexes, 15 Bravery

Value: £13.57 million

Wage: £67,000 a week

Roma had struggled to fill the void left by Alisson’s record-breaking departure a couple of seasons ago, but Pau Lopez is looking like the man to do it.

Lopez is solid across the board, not having many stand-out attribute ratings but not possessing many lower ones either. If you’re managing a top club and looking for a player that can replace your ageing stopper, Lopez is a very good option.

