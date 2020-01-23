Football Manager 2020 Wonderkids: Top 10 Goalkeepers (GK) to buy - Donnarumma, Dragowski & more

It doesn't matter if you're building your club from the grassroots or running a well-established team, planning for the future in your Football Manager 2020 save it vital.

Goalkeepers tend to be forgotten about in favour of the blockbuster names that play outfield, but a strong shot-stopper is key to a successful side.

In the modern game, 'keepers don't just need to be able to block shots, but also instigate attacks from the back line with their ball playing ability. Therefore finding the perfect fit is crucial.

How to choose the best Wonderkid Goalkeepers on Football Manager 2020

To qualify for this list, these players are aged 21 and under, and have a Potential Ability (PA) range of at least 140-170. This means they can progress into the best players on the planet. Any players with a fixed PA of 155 or higher have also been included.

Current Ability (CA) and Potential Ability are hidden when in-game, and can only be viewed by using the Football Manager Editor tool or In-Game Editor.

Star ratings only reflect how good a player is in relation to your first team squad, so if you want accuracy you must follow the CA & PA.

For reference, all CA & PA values are out of 200 and highest-rated goalkeeper in the game currently is Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer with 176.

Gianluigi Donnraumma (CA 155 - PA 160-190)

Age: 20

Club: AC Milan

Country: Italy

Best Attributes: 18 jumping reach, 18 reflexes, 16 anticipation

Value: £29 million

Wage: £184,000 a week

Once again topping the wonderkid goalkeeping charts is AC Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma. Still just 20 years old, the stopper is into his fifth season at the Rossoneri's first choice. After the international retirement of Gianluigi Buffon, Donnarumma is now the undisputed #1 for the Italian national team also.

Stats of 18 jumping reach, 18 reflexes and 16 anticipation take him to a CA of 155, making him the 14th best goalkeeper on FM20. His potential between 160 and 190 gives him the second highest ceiling behind Manuel Neuer.

Bartlomiej Dragowski (CA 133 - PA 159)

Age: 21

Club: Fiorentina

Country: Poland

Best Attributes: 17 jumping reach, 16 reflexes, 15 one on ones

Value: £5.5 million

Wage: £23,000 a week

Still only 21, Bartlomiej Dragowski was Fiorentina's backup goalkeeper for two seasons, but a loan spell at Empoli during the second half of last term as thursted him to first choice. His next challenge? Wrestling the Poland starting spot off Wojiech Szczesny (CA 165).

Dragowski will set you back arounf £24 million plus bonuses, with wages starting at just £23,000 a week. That will get you his 133 CA and fixed PA of 159.

Wuilker Farinez (CA 136 - PA 140-170)

Age: 21

Club: Millonarios

Country: Venezuela

Best Attributes: 16 reflexes, 15 decisions, 15 natural fitness

Value: £875,000

Wage: £9,750 a week

Not someone you will be familiar with, but Wuilker Farinez has a glowing reputation in South America. Aged just 21, the Venezuelan already as 22 caps for his country, seeing him linked with a move to Barcelona.

The 'keeper has a FM20 CA of 136, rising to a PA between 140 and 170. For his 16 reflexes, 15 devisions and 15 natural fitness you will only need around £2 million.

Alban Lafont (CA 130 - PA 140-170)

Age: 20

Club: Nantes (on loan from Fiorentina)

Country: France

Best Attributes: 17 jumping reach, 16 reflexes, 15 natural fitness

Value: £4.1 million

Wage: £18,500 a week

Alban Lafont was Fiorentina's first choice goalkeeper last season following his £6 million move from Toulouse, but has since been ousted by Bartlomiej Dragowski. As a result, he has been loaned back to his homeland with Nantes, and aged just 20, he has plenty of time on his side.

17 jumping reach, 16 reflexes and 15 natural fitness see the French U21 international achieve a 130 CA, rising to a potential between 140 and 170. Nantes have a £6 million option to buy so you cannot move for him.

Diogo Costa (CA 121 - PA 140-170)

Age: 19

Club: FCP (FC Porto)

Country: Portugal

Best Attributes: 15 bravery, 15 determination, 14 reflexes

Value: £1.5 million

Wage: £3,200 a week

19-year-old 'keeper Diogo Costa has come into the first team fold for Porto this season, with two appearances thus far. This due to Iker Casillas' (CA 138) recovery from a heart attack, with Costa contesting with fellow backup Agustin Marchesin (CA 142).

On FM20, Costa has stats of 15 bravery, 15 determination and 14 reflexes, giving him a CA of 121. He can improve to a potential between 140 and 170, meaning you will need to fork out in excess of £35 million for him.

Andriy Lunin (CA 120 - PA 140-170)

Age: 20

Club: Valladolid (on loan from Real Madrid)

Country: Ukraine

Best Attributes: 16 one on ones, 16 reflexes, 15 handling

Value: £625,000

Wage: £6,000 a week

Andriy Lunin had the world at his feet after he moved to Real Madrid aged just 19, but he has struggled for minutes since. The Ukrainian international was first loaned out to Leganes and only made seven appearances, and is yet to feature this season on loan at Valladolid.

There is still plenty of time for the 20-year-old's 120 CA improve to a potential between 140 and 170. His stats of 16 one on ones, 16 reflexes and 15 handling, will cost you his £13 million release clause.

Alessandro Plizzari (CA 110 - PA 140-170)

Age: 19

Position: GK

Club: Livorno (on loan from AC Milan)

Country: Italy

Best Attributes: 16 natural fitness, 15 determination, 15 agility

Value: £575,000

Wage: £250 a week

Another Italian goalkeeper with a great future ahead of him is AC Milan’s Alessandro Plizzari. The 19-year-old is spending a year on-loan at Serie B side Livorno, and will be looking to establish himself as the second tier club’s first-choice stopper.

Plizzari has stats of 16 natural fitness, 15 determination and 15 agility to his name, giving him a CA of 110. His potential enables him to improve to between 140 and 170, costing you around £6 million.

Stefan Bajic (CA 100 - PA 140-170)

Age: 17

Position: GK

Club: Saint-Etienne

Country: France

Best Attributes: 14 natural fitness, 13 bravery, 13 punching (tendency)

Value: £250,000

Wage: £975 a week

France has had a wealth of young talent come through the country and graduate to become World Cup winners last year. The future for Les Bleus looks bright as well, with the 17-year-old Stefan Bajic already picking up seven caps for the U19s.

On FM20, Bajic has stats of 14 natural fitness, 13 bravery and 13 punching (tendency). That takes him to a 100 CA and he has the capability to improve to a 140-170 potential. To buy him, you will need to bid around £11 million.

Manuel Gasparini (CA 89 - PA 140-170)

Age: 17

Position: GK

Club: Udinese

Country: Italy

Best Attributes: 14 reflexes, 14 positioning, 12 one on ones

Value: £105,000

Wage: £900 a week

Italy is a nation that has a rich history when it comes to its goalkeeping talent, and Manuel Gasparini could well be challenging Gianluigi Donnarumma once the teenager breaks into the Udinese first team.

With excellent stats like his 14 reflexes, 14 positioning and 12 handling, Gasparini is a decent acquisition right off the bat, whether it be a full transfer or on loan. Especially with a potential between 140-170.

Marcus Dewhurst (CA 80 - PA 140-170)

Age: 18

Position: GK

Club: Guiseley (on loan from Sheffield United)

Country: England

Best Attributes: 15 determination, 13 bravery, 12 reflexes

Value: £140,000

Wage: £250 a week

The future of England's goalkeeping position is in very safe hands with their current Under-19s stopper, Marcus Dewhurst. Dewhurst has spent the past two seasons on loan at sixth tier-English side Guiseley but is contracted to Premier League outfit Sheffield United.

At just £140,000 in value at the start of the game, you will need over £30 million to sign him. His 15 determination, 13 bravery and 12 reflexes take Dewhurst to an 80 CA, rising to a potential between 140 and 170.

All FM20 Wonderkid Goalkeepers

Player Age Club Country CA PA V W G. Donnarumma 20 AC Milan Italy 155 <190 £29m 184k B. Dragowski 21 Fiorentina Poland 133 159 £6m £23k W. Farinez 21 Millonarios Venezuela 136 <170 £1m £10k A. Lafont 20 Fiorentina* France 130 <170 £4m £18k D. Costa 19 FCP Portugal 121 <170 £2m £3k A. Lunin 20 R. Madrid* Ukraine 120 <170 £600k £6k A. Plizzari 19 AC Milan* Italy 110 <170 £600k £9k S. Bajic 17 St-Etienne France 100 <170 £300k £1k M. Gasparini 17 Udinese Italy 89 <170 £100k £1k M. Dewhurst 18 Shef. Utd* England 80 <170 £100k £300 D. Martin 21 R. Hispalis Spain 120 152 £600k A. Semper 21 GNK Dinamo Croatia 116 152 £700k £2k F. Muller 21 Mainz Germany 126 148 £4m £5k J. Soriano 21 Sevilla* Spain 120 145 £600K £6K A. Fernandez 21 Huesca Spain 118 145 £600k £5k M. Safonov 20 Krasnodar Russia 127 <160 £1m £18k A. Muric 20 Man City* Kosovo 125 <160 £8m £24k A. Ramsdale 21 Bournemouth England 123 <160 £11m £7k I. Pena 20 Barcelona B Spain 120 <160 £600k £3k M. Svilar 19 SLB Belgium 119 <160 £1m £9k A. Racioppi 20 Lyon Switz. 116 <160 £1m £6k P. Dahlberg 20 Watford Sweden 114 <160 £2.5m £3k L. Maximiano 20 Sporting Portugal 112 <160 £600k £2k

