Football Manager 2020: The Top 10 Wonderkid Strikers (ST) to buy – Greenwood, Boadu & more

With the full release of Football Manager, you’ll have had plenty of time to get to grips with the new game.

Next up, it’s time to start thinking about signing the best wonder kids, so you can build a squad for the future.

If you find the right man, you’ll be able to build him in to a goalscoring machine and he could very well be the difference between winning a title or not. If it doesn’t work out, you can always sell him for a tidy profit!

How to choose the best Wonderkid Strikers on Football Manager 2020

Our wonderkid strikers are teenagers who are naturals in the striker position. They have a minimum Potential Ability (PA) range of 140-170, meaning they can grow into the best players on the planet.

Current Ability (CA) and Potential Ability are hidden when in-game, and can only be viewed by using the Football Manager Editor tool or In-Game Editor.

READ MORE: Football Manager 2020 Review – subtle tweaks to a superb formula take the franchise to the next level

Star ratings only reflect how good a player is in relation to your first team squad, so if you want accuracy you must follow the CA & PA

Erling Haaland (CA 143 – PA 150-180)

Age: 18

Position: ST

Club: RB Salzburg

Country: Norway

Best Attributes: 18 off the ball, 16 strength, 16 finishing

Value: £11.8 million

Wage: £16,500 a week

The man of the moment, Erling Haaland is the hottest property in Europe right now. Manchester United are the front runners to sign the 18-year-old striker, who has netted 26 goals in his first 18 games this season.

Those figures have been rewarded on FM20, with the RB Salzburg possessing stats of 18 off the ball, 16 strength and 16 finishing. A bid around the £50 million mark should see you get hold of his 143 CA and potential between 150 and 180.

Moise Kean (CA 133 – PA PA 150-180)

Age: 19

Position: ST

Club: Everton

Country: Italy

Best Attributes: 20 ambition, 18 natural fitness, 16 determination

Value: £18 million

Wage: £50,000 a week

The most complete out of all these wonderkid strikers, Moise Kean already has a reputation after leaving Juventus for Everton in a £27.5 million deal. Despite netting six times in 13 Serie A games last season, he is yet to strike for the Toffees, which is becoming a cause for concern with the club struggling this term.

READ MORE: All the best cheats on Football Manager 2020

The 19-year-old Kean can improve from a 133 CA to a potential between 150 and 180, with his best stats being his 20 ambition, 18 natural fitness and 16 determination. You will need to bid in excess of £60 million to sign the forward, with his wages at £50,000 a week.

Myron Boadu (CA 125 – PA 150-180)

Age: 18

Position: AM (LR), ST

Club: AZ Alkmaar

Country: Holland

Best Attributes: 20 temperament, 15 professionalism, 14 first touch

Value: £4.3 million

Wage: £2,000 a week

Taking the Eredivisie by storm this season, Myron Boadu has scored an impressive 14 goals and assists a further 10 in 22 games in all competitions. The striker has earned himself a spot in the Dutch national squad, and has clubs like AC Milan interested in him.

The 18-year-old Boadu has stats of 20 temperament, 15 professionalism and 14 first touch to take him to a 125 CA, which can rise to a potential between 150 and 180. The striker or winger will cost you around £50 million, with his wages starting at just £2,000 a week.

Mason Greenwood (CA 122 – PA 150-180)

Age: 17

Position: AM (R), ST

Club: Manchester United

Country: England

Best Attributes: 17 determination, 16 finishing, 16 acceleration

Value: £20 million

Wage: £25,000 a week

After a mini-overhaul at Old Trafford that saw Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku leave the club, the door has been opened to youngsters – and Mason Greenwood looks to have taken his chance. Just 17, the England U21 international has scored twice and picked up an assist in three Europa League games so far.

On Football Manager, Greenwood has stats of 17 determination, 16 finishing and 16 acceleration. That gives him a CA of of 122, which can improve to a potential between 150 and 180. You’ll need a big bid of around £70 million to sign him, however.

Amine Gouiri (CA 118 – PA 150-180)

Age: 19

Position: AM (L), ST

Club: Lyon

Country: France

Best Attributes: 16 determination, 15 finishing, 14 technique

Value: £1.5 million

Wage: £10,000 a week

A name you may recognise, Amine Gouiri made 10 appearances for Lyon last season, but he is yet to find the back of the net. The 19-year-old has played in every age group for France from U16 to U21 level, but just needs his big break after rupturing his ACL last season.

Gouiri can operate out on the left wing as well as a striker, and has useful stats of 16 determination, 15 finishing and 14 technique. His 118 CA can improve to a potential between 150 and 180, and can be picked up for as little as £5 million.

Fabio Silva (CA 118 – PA 150-180)

Age: 16

Position: ST

Club: FCP B (Porto B)

Country: Portugal

Best Attributes: 17 pressure, 16 professionalism, 15 first touch

Value: £1.4 million

Wage: £55

Fabio Silva is in the first team mix at Porto, with the 16-year-old featuring nine times for the club this season. The striker netted his first professional goal in the 3-0 win over Famalicao, and has two starts to his name this term.

READ MORE: 5 things we learned playing the FM20 Beta

17 pressure, 16 professionalism and 15 first touch see Silva receive a 118 CA. He can improve to a potential between 150 and 180, meaning he will cost you £40 million or more.

Pietro Pellegri (CA 144 – PA 150-180)

Age: 18

Position: ST

Club: Monaco

Country: Italy

Best Attributes: 16 ambition, 15 jumping, 15 determination

Value: £1.2 million

Wage: £17,000 a week

Pietro Pellegri has been touted as one of Europe’s top talents for a few seasons now, but when is he going to make his mark at senior level? A brace in a 3-2 loss for Genoa against Lazio caught the attention of Monaco, but a chronic groin injury has reduced him to just six games since January 2018.

Pellegri can still take his 144 CA to a potential between 150 and 180, with best stats of 16 ambition, 15 jumping and 15 determination. He is good value for money with £15 million likely to be enough to sign the Italian U19 international.

Sebastiano Esposito (CA 110 – PA 150-180)

Age: 16

Position: ST

Club: Inter Milan

Country: Italy

Best Attributes: 16 ambition, 16 professionalism, 16 natural fitness

Value: £1.6 million

Wage: £220 a week

A remarkable season for Inter Milan U17s last season saw Sebastiano Esposito hit 16 goals in 14 games. That record has drafted him into the first team squad, with five appearances coming from the bench – including a Champions clash against Borussia Dortmund.

The Italy U19 international’s stats of 16 ambition, 16 professionalism and 16 natural fitness give him a 110 CA, rising to a 150-180 PA. You will need to bid in excess of £20 million to sign Esposito, with his wages starting at just £220 a week.

Troy Parrott (CA 107 – PA 150-180)

Age: 17

Position: ST

Club: Tottenham

Country: Republic of Ireland

Best Attributes: 20 determination, 20 temperament, 16 ambition

Value: £880,000

Wage: £5,000 a week

Not a Premier League name you may recognise, but Troy Parrott is in fact the second best conventional striker at Tottenham. Of course there is a big gap between him and Harry Kane (CA 177), with Parrott only picking up one first team appearance thus far – a penalty shootout loss to Colchester.

READ MORE: Absolutely Everything you need to know about Football Manager 2020

His impressive mental stats of 20 determination, 20 temperament and 16 ambition see him achieve a 107 CA, which can rise to a potential between 150-180. He may only be valued at less than £1 million but you will need to bid £10 million or more to have any luck of getting the Irish U21 international.

Alexander Isak (CA 130 – PA 140-170)

Age: 19

Position: ST

Club: Real San Sebastian (Real Sociedad)

Country: Sweden

Best Attributes: 16 jumping reach, 15 pace, 15 acceleration

Value: £9.5 million

Wage: £15,750 a week

After failing to break through at Borussia Dortmund, Alexander Isak has made a brave move to Real Sociedad. The £6 million signing has scored twice in his first 13 games for the club, but has only made two starts.

READ MORE: All the new features coming to FM20 Touch

Swedish international Isak has a 130 CA which can improve to a potential between 140 and 170 on your save, so his stats of 16 jumping reach, 15 pace and 15 acceleration will improve. Having only just moved clubs, you will need around £40 million to sign him.

All the best Wonderkid Strikers on FM20

Player Age Pos Club Country CA PA V W Erling Haaland 18 ST RB Salzburg Norway 143 <180 £12m £17k Moise Kean 19 AM (LR)

ST Everton Italy 133 <180 £18m £50k Myron Boadu 18 AM (LR)

ST AZ Holland 125 <180 £4.3m £2k Mason Greenwood 17 AM (R)

ST Man Utd England 122 <180 £20m £25k Amine Gouiri 19 AM (L)

ST Lyon France 119 <180 £1.5m £10k Fábio Silva 16 ST FCP B Portugal 118 <180 £1.4m £60 Pietro Pellegri 18 ST Monaco Italy 114 <180 £1.2m £17k Sebastiano Esposito 16 ST Inter Italy 110 <180 £1.6m £200 Troy Parrott 17 ST Spurs England 107 <180 £900k £5k Alexander Isak 19 ST Real San Sebastian Sweden 134 <170 £10m £16k Joao Pedro AM (LR)

ST FLU Brazil 125 <170 £4m £8k Abel Ruiz 19 AM (LR)

ST Barcelona B Spain 120 <170 £1m £6k Thomas Buitink 19 AM (LR)

ST Vitesse Holland 116 <170 £1.7m £1k Sekou Koita 19 ST RB Salzburg Mali 116 <170 £1m £3k Rhian Brewster 19 AM (R)

ST Liverpool England 115 <170 £6m £6k Matias Arezo 16 ST River Plate (URU) Uruguay 114 <170 £600k Giacomo Raspadori 19 ST Sassuolo Italy 112 <170 £1.1m £15k Eddie Salcedo 17 ST Verona Italy 108 <170 £700k £200 Joshua Zirkzee 18 ST Bayern Munich Holland 108 <170 £400k £8k Vincenzo Millico 18 AM (L)

ST Torino Italy 105 <170 £500k £3k Willem Geubbels 17 AM (L)

ST Monaco France 102 <170 £400k £8k Morgan Rogers 16 AM (C)

ST Man City England 100 <170 £600k £100 Kaio Jorge 17 ST SAN Brazil 100 <170 £80k £3k

READ MORE: All the transfer budgets for Europe’s biggest clubs