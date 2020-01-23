Football Manager 2020: The Top 10 Wonderkid Strikers (ST) to buy – Greenwood, Boadu & more

With the full release of Football Manager, you’ll have had plenty of time to get to grips with the new game.
Next up, it’s time to start thinking about signing the best wonder kids, so you can build a squad for the future.
If you find the right man, you'll be able to build him in to a goalscoring machine and he could very well be the difference between winning a title or not. If it doesn't work out, you can always sell him for a tidy profit!
How to choose the best Wonderkid Strikers on Football Manager 2020
Our wonderkid strikers are teenagers who are naturals in the striker position. They have a minimum Potential Ability (PA) range of 140-170, meaning they can grow into the best players on the planet.
Current Ability (CA) and Potential Ability are hidden when in-game, and can only be viewed by using the Football Manager Editor tool or In-Game Editor.
Star ratings only reflect how good a player is in relation to your first team squad, so if you want accuracy you must follow the CA & PA
Erling Haaland (CA 143 – PA 150-180)
Age: 18
Position: ST
Club: RB Salzburg
Country: Norway
Best Attributes: 18 off the ball, 16 strength, 16 finishing
Value: £11.8 million
Wage: £16,500 a week
The man of the moment, Erling Haaland is the hottest property in Europe right now. Manchester United are the front runners to sign the 18-year-old striker, who has netted 26 goals in his first 18 games this season.
Those figures have been rewarded on FM20, with the RB Salzburg possessing stats of 18 off the ball, 16 strength and 16 finishing. A bid around the £50 million mark should see you get hold of his 143 CA and potential between 150 and 180.
Moise Kean (CA 133 – PA PA 150-180)
Age: 19
Position: ST
Club: Everton
Country: Italy
Best Attributes: 20 ambition, 18 natural fitness, 16 determination
Value: £18 million
Wage: £50,000 a week
The most complete out of all these wonderkid strikers, Moise Kean already has a reputation after leaving Juventus for Everton in a £27.5 million deal. Despite netting six times in 13 Serie A games last season, he is yet to strike for the Toffees, which is becoming a cause for concern with the club struggling this term.
The 19-year-old Kean can improve from a 133 CA to a potential between 150 and 180, with his best stats being his 20 ambition, 18 natural fitness and 16 determination. You will need to bid in excess of £60 million to sign the forward, with his wages at £50,000 a week.
Myron Boadu (CA 125 – PA 150-180)
Age: 18
Position: AM (LR), ST
Club: AZ Alkmaar
Country: Holland
Best Attributes: 20 temperament, 15 professionalism, 14 first touch
Value: £4.3 million
Wage: £2,000 a week
Taking the Eredivisie by storm this season, Myron Boadu has scored an impressive 14 goals and assists a further 10 in 22 games in all competitions. The striker has earned himself a spot in the Dutch national squad, and has clubs like AC Milan interested in him.
The 18-year-old Boadu has stats of 20 temperament, 15 professionalism and 14 first touch to take him to a 125 CA, which can rise to a potential between 150 and 180. The striker or winger will cost you around £50 million, with his wages starting at just £2,000 a week.
Mason Greenwood (CA 122 – PA 150-180)
Age: 17
Position: AM (R), ST
Club: Manchester United
Country: England
Best Attributes: 17 determination, 16 finishing, 16 acceleration
Value: £20 million
Wage: £25,000 a week
After a mini-overhaul at Old Trafford that saw Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku leave the club, the door has been opened to youngsters – and Mason Greenwood looks to have taken his chance. Just 17, the England U21 international has scored twice and picked up an assist in three Europa League games so far.
On Football Manager, Greenwood has stats of 17 determination, 16 finishing and 16 acceleration. That gives him a CA of of 122, which can improve to a potential between 150 and 180. You’ll need a big bid of around £70 million to sign him, however.
Amine Gouiri (CA 118 – PA 150-180)
Age: 19
Position: AM (L), ST
Club: Lyon
Country: France
Best Attributes: 16 determination, 15 finishing, 14 technique
Value: £1.5 million
Wage: £10,000 a week
A name you may recognise, Amine Gouiri made 10 appearances for Lyon last season, but he is yet to find the back of the net. The 19-year-old has played in every age group for France from U16 to U21 level, but just needs his big break after rupturing his ACL last season.
Gouiri can operate out on the left wing as well as a striker, and has useful stats of 16 determination, 15 finishing and 14 technique. His 118 CA can improve to a potential between 150 and 180, and can be picked up for as little as £5 million.
Fabio Silva (CA 118 – PA 150-180)
Age: 16
Position: ST
Club: FCP B (Porto B)
Country: Portugal
Best Attributes: 17 pressure, 16 professionalism, 15 first touch
Value: £1.4 million
Wage: £55
Fabio Silva is in the first team mix at Porto, with the 16-year-old featuring nine times for the club this season. The striker netted his first professional goal in the 3-0 win over Famalicao, and has two starts to his name this term.
17 pressure, 16 professionalism and 15 first touch see Silva receive a 118 CA. He can improve to a potential between 150 and 180, meaning he will cost you £40 million or more.
Pietro Pellegri (CA 144 – PA 150-180)
Age: 18
Position: ST
Club: Monaco
Country: Italy
Best Attributes: 16 ambition, 15 jumping, 15 determination
Value: £1.2 million
Wage: £17,000 a week
Pietro Pellegri has been touted as one of Europe’s top talents for a few seasons now, but when is he going to make his mark at senior level? A brace in a 3-2 loss for Genoa against Lazio caught the attention of Monaco, but a chronic groin injury has reduced him to just six games since January 2018.
Pellegri can still take his 144 CA to a potential between 150 and 180, with best stats of 16 ambition, 15 jumping and 15 determination. He is good value for money with £15 million likely to be enough to sign the Italian U19 international.
Sebastiano Esposito (CA 110 – PA 150-180)
Age: 16
Position: ST
Club: Inter Milan
Country: Italy
Best Attributes: 16 ambition, 16 professionalism, 16 natural fitness
Value: £1.6 million
Wage: £220 a week
A remarkable season for Inter Milan U17s last season saw Sebastiano Esposito hit 16 goals in 14 games. That record has drafted him into the first team squad, with five appearances coming from the bench – including a Champions clash against Borussia Dortmund.
The Italy U19 international’s stats of 16 ambition, 16 professionalism and 16 natural fitness give him a 110 CA, rising to a 150-180 PA. You will need to bid in excess of £20 million to sign Esposito, with his wages starting at just £220 a week.
Troy Parrott (CA 107 – PA 150-180)
Age: 17
Position: ST
Club: Tottenham
Country: Republic of Ireland
Best Attributes: 20 determination, 20 temperament, 16 ambition
Value: £880,000
Wage: £5,000 a week
Not a Premier League name you may recognise, but Troy Parrott is in fact the second best conventional striker at Tottenham. Of course there is a big gap between him and Harry Kane (CA 177), with Parrott only picking up one first team appearance thus far – a penalty shootout loss to Colchester.
His impressive mental stats of 20 determination, 20 temperament and 16 ambition see him achieve a 107 CA, which can rise to a potential between 150-180. He may only be valued at less than £1 million but you will need to bid £10 million or more to have any luck of getting the Irish U21 international.
Alexander Isak (CA 130 – PA 140-170)
Age: 19
Position: ST
Club: Real San Sebastian (Real Sociedad)
Country: Sweden
Best Attributes: 16 jumping reach, 15 pace, 15 acceleration
Value: £9.5 million
Wage: £15,750 a week
After failing to break through at Borussia Dortmund, Alexander Isak has made a brave move to Real Sociedad. The £6 million signing has scored twice in his first 13 games for the club, but has only made two starts.
Swedish international Isak has a 130 CA which can improve to a potential between 140 and 170 on your save, so his stats of 16 jumping reach, 15 pace and 15 acceleration will improve. Having only just moved clubs, you will need around £40 million to sign him.
