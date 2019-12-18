Football Manager 2020: All the best young right backs (DR/WBR) to sign - Alexander-Arnold, Odriozola, & more

Right backs can often be a forgotten part of the team.

However, modern tactics have involved them in an attacking capacity far more

that previous generations.

With Football Manager 2020 now including the inverted winger

role you need a full back that can get up the field and keep your attacking width

while also doing a job defensively. That can be a hard task though as quality

right backs are in short supply.

How to choose the best young right backs (DR/WBR) in Football

Manager 2020

This article will look at those young right backs. These

players are all aged 23 or younger and have right back (DR) or right wing back

(WBR) as their natural & best position.

We are certainly interested in high potential here, but we

want players that can start right away. Therefore, we are looking for those

with the highest current ability (CA) we can find.

Remember that star ratings are only relevant in relation to the

quality of your team, so they are not entirely reliable. To get the most

accurate understanding of player ability you need to look at current ability.

So who are the best young right backs that FM20 has to offer?

Trent Alexander-Arnold (CA 154 – PA 170)

Age: 20

Position(s): D (R), WB (R)

Club: Liverpool

Country: England

Best Attributes: 17 dribbling, 16 passing, 16 vision

Value: £42.5 million

Wage: £75,000 a week

A local product, Trent Alexander-Arnold has been with Liverpool

since 2004 and broke into the first team in 2016. He has become a key part of

Liverpool’s starting XI as well as England’s first choice right back.

Alexander-Arnold is an attacking full back in FM20. With 17

crossing, 16 passing, and 16 vision he can be a terrific asset up the field. He

also has 16 determination and 15 first touch. Defensively he possesses just 13

tackling and 12 positioning though. At just 20 years old her has plenty of time

to improve.

Alvaro Odriozola (CA 154 – PA 163)

Age: 23

Position(s): D (R)

Club: Real Madrid

Country: Spain

Best Attributes: 18 pace, 17 stamina, 17 acceleration

Value: £34 million

Wage: £61,000 a week

Alvaro Odriozola started his career with Real Sociedad and

made himself an indispensable part of the team by 2018, at which point Real Madrid

came calling. He made a £30 million move to the capital and has been a regular

part of the team and picked up a handful of caps for Spain too.

Odriozola brings a lot of speed to any team in FM20. With 18

pace, 17 acceleration, and 17 stamina so he can run all day. He’s pretty balanced,

with 14 crossing, 14 dribbling, 13 passing, and 13 tackling. Prying him away

from Madrid could be tough, but Real often make a lot of signings so sooner or

later the may look to off-load him on the cheap.

Moussa Wague (CA 145 – PA 167)

Age: 20

Position(s): D (RL), WB (R)

Club: Barcelona

Country: Senegal

Best Attributes: 17 acceleration, 16 pace, 16 agility

Value: £19 million

Wage: £8,000 a week

Born in Senegal, Moussa Wague first came to Europe with Belgian

side Eupen. It didn’t take long before bigger clubs were interested, and in

2018 he moved to Barcelona. After a season in the reserves, Wague got his first

team debut in March 2019 and has made a handful of La Liga appearances while

becoming a regular for the Senegal national side.

Another quick right back, Wague brings 17 acceleration, 16

pace, and 16 agility to FM20. He needs some development outside of that though,

with just 13 tackling, 11 passing, and importantly 11 positioning. His 167 PA

should mean he becomes a quality player though.

Achraf Hakimi (CA 144 – PA 159)

Age: 20

Position(s): D (RL), WB (RL)

Club: Borussia Dortmund (On loan from Real Madrid)

Country: Morocco

Best Attributes: 18 pace, 17 natural fitness, 17 stamina

Value: £20 million

Wage: £49,500 a week

Achraf Hakimi joined Real Madrid in 2006 at the age of eight.

He moved through their youth setup and has picked up a few appearances for the

first team. In 2018 he was loaned out on a two-year deal to Borussia Dortmund

to aid his development.

Another pacey player, with 18 pace, 17 natural fitness, and

17 stamina Hakimi can run all day. He also has 17 work rate and 15 off the ball

to help him move around the field. With 13 passing and 13 tackling he is

well-balanced between attacking and defending.

Davide Calabria (CA 142 – PA 154)

Age: 22

Position(s): D (RL), WB (R), M (R)

Club: Milan

Country: Italy

Best Attributes: 16 teamwork, 16 agility, 16

determination

Value: £12.5 million

Wage: £61,000 a week

Davide Calabria has been with AC Milan for his entire career.

He got his debut with them in 2015 at the age of 19 and has already racked up

nearly 100 appearances for them. He is yet to win his first senior cap with

Italy, but is entrenched in the U21 side and is likely to get his first cap

soon.

Calabria possesses solid mental attributes despite his young

age. With 16 teamwork, 16 determination, 15 work rate, and 14 off the ball he

is better mentally than most of his peers. He also has 13 crossing, 13 marking,

13 tackling, and 13 passing making him a nice option for any tactic.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (CA 141 – PA 166)

Age: 21

Position(s): D (R), WB (R), AM (R)

Club: Man United

Country: England

Best Attributes: 18 tackling, 15 pace, 15 determination

Value: £26.5 million

The youngster from Croydon made his way up the ranks at Crystal

Palace and got his debut with them in 2017. It didn’t take long for Aaron

Wan-Bissaka to gain the attention of bigger clubs though, and after a strong

2018-19 campaign he made a monster £50 million move to Manchester United.

Wan-Bissaka is a terrific defender. With a massive 18

tackling he can dispossess anyone. The rest of his game is solid behind that,

with 15 determination, 15 pace, and 15 acceleration. Coming forward he ha 14

dribbling and 12 crossing, but only 10 passing so be ready to work on that if

you can pry him away from United.

Youcef Atal (CA 141 – PA 146)

Age: 23

Position(s): D (R), WB (R), AM (R), M (R)

Club: Nice

Country: Algeria

Best Attributes: 19 aggression, 16 off the ball, 15 work rate

Value: £9.5 million

Wage: £8,500 a week

Youcef Atal moved around a lot as a young player in Algeria

but got his senior debut with Paradou in 2015. In 2018 he moved to Nice and

quickly found his way into the first team. He’s also been a regular with the Algerian

national side.

Atal has strong mental attributes, with 16 off the ball, 15

work rate, and 14 composure. You’ll want to reign in his 19 aggression though.

He’s got nice speed with 15 pace and 15 acceleration, while his 15 dribbling

and 14 crossing means he can produce some assists too.

Timothy Castagne (CA 140 – PA 149)

Age: 23

Position(s): D (RL), WB (RL), M (RL)

Club: Atalanta

Country: Belgium

Best Attributes: 18 determination, 15 pace, 15 work rate

Value: £11.5 million

Wage: £16,750 a week

Timothy Castagne began his career at Genk in Belgium. In

2017 he moved to Atalanta in Italy and became a key part of that team very

quickly. He’s also started to break into the Belgium national side.

Castagne brings strong mental attributes to FM20. With 18 determination, 15 work rate, and 15 off the ball he is rarely rattled by a big occasion. His speed is solid, with 15 pace and 14 acceleration. Meanwhile, he has 13 crossing, 13 dribbling, 13 passing, and 12 tackling to be a well-balanced player.

Pol Lirola (CA 137 – PA 158)

Age: 21

Position(s): D (R), WB (R), M (R)

Club: Fiorentina

Country: Spain

Best Attributes: 16 acceleration, 15 pace, 14 crossing

Value: £8.5 million

Wage: £24,500 a week

Pol Lirola came up through the ranks at Espanyol but moved

to Juventus in 2015. He never played a game for them though, going on loan to

Sassuolo before making a permanent move there in 2018. He is now on loan with Fiorentina

and will move there permanently in 2020.

In FM20 Lirola is a more attacking player than defensive.

With 16 acceleration, 15 pace, 14 crossing, and 14 passing he can get up the

touchline and deliver balls into the forwards well. With a 158 PA he also has a

lot of room to grow.

Lukas Klostermann (CA 137 – PA 151)

Age: 23

Position(s): D (RL), WB (R)

Club: RB Leipzig

Country: Germany

Best Attributes: 18 pace, 17 stamina, 16 natural fitness

Value: £7.25 million

Wage: £25,000 a week

Lukas Klostermann started his career with Bochum, but moved

to RB Leipzig soon after his professional debut in 2014. There he has already

made over 100 appearances and been driving force of their push up the leagues

in German football. He made his debut with Germany in 2019 and has become a regular

for them already.

Klostermann is a very fast player, with 18 pace, and he can keep it up with 17 stamina and 16 natural fitness. Defensively he has 13 tackling to go along with 16 bravery, 14 work rate, and 14 off the ball. He is not a force coming forward though.

The best young right backs (DR/WBR) to sign

Player Pos Age Club Country CA PA V W Trent Alexander-Arnold D (R), WB (R) 20 Liverpool England 154 170 £42.5m £75k Álvaro Odriozola D (R) 23 R. Madrid Spain 154 163 £34m £61k Moussa Wagué D (RL), WB (R) 20 Barcelona Senegal 145 167 £19m £8k Achraf Hakimi D (RL), WB (RL) 20 Borussia Dortmund (On loan from Real Madrid) Morocco 144 159 £20m £49.5k Davide Calabria D (RL), WB (R), M (R) 22 Milan Italy 142 154 £12.5m £61k Aaron Wan-Bissaka D (R), WB (R), AM (R) 21 Man Utd England 141 166 £26.5m £80k Youcef Atal D (R), WB (R), AM (R), M (R) 23 OGC Nice Algeria 141 146 £9.5m £8.5k Timothy Castagne D (RL), WB (RL), M (RL) 23 Atalanta Belgium 140 149 £11.5m £16.75k Pol Lirola D (R), WB (R), M (R) 21 Fiorentina Spain 137 158 £8.5m £24.5k Lukas Klostermann D (RL), WB (R) 23 RB Leipzig Germany 137 151 £7.25m £25k Zeki Çelik D (RL) 22 LOSC Turkey 136 146 £6.75m £13.75k Reece James D (R), WB (R), M (C) 19 Chelsea England 136 146 £17.75m £5k Denzel Dumfries D (R), WB (R) 23 PSV Holland 135 148 £8.25m £3.1k Max Aarons D (R), WB (R) 19 Norwich England 135 160 £17m £20k Kenny Tete D (R), WB (R) 23 OL Holland 134 145 £7.25m £29.5k Noussair Mazraoui D (R), WB (R), DM, M (C) 21 Ajax Morocco 133 151 £5.5m £2.5k Kyle Walker-Peters D (RL), WB (R) 22 Tottenham England 133 138 £15.25m £20k Diogo Dalot D (R), WB (R) 20 Man Utd Portugal 132 144 £17m £35k Pablo Maffeo D (R), WB (R) 21 Girona (On loan from Stuttgart) Spain 131 156 £4.7m £25k Tin Jedvaj D (RC), WB (R) 23 FC Augsburg Croatia 131 151 £4.2m £25k Valentin Rosier D (R) 22 Sporting France 130 141 £3.3m £14.5k Almamy Touré D (RC), WB (R) 23 Eintracht Frankfurt France 130 147 £3.7m £30k Benjamin Henrichs D (RL) 22 AS Monaco Germany 129 151 £4.3m £37.5k Pedro Porro D (R), WB (R), AM (RC), M (RC) 19 Valladolid Spain 128 145 £11.5m £30k Federico Mattiello D (RL), WB (RL), M (RL) 23 Cagliari (On loan from Atalanta) Italy 128 138 £4.6m £9.25k Joakim Mæhle D (R), M (R) 22 KRC Genk Denmark 128 145 £7m £7.75k Gonzalo Montiel D (RC) 22 River Argentina 128 146 £2.4m £4.5k Tomás Guidara D (R), WB (R) 23 Vélez Argentina 128 140 £2.4m £4k Fabricio Bustos D (R), WB (R), M (R) 23 Independiente Argentina 128 143 £2.9m £4.7k

