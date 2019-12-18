Football Manager 2020: All the best young right backs (DR/WBR) to sign - Alexander-Arnold, Odriozola, & more

Right backs can often be a forgotten part of the team.
However, modern tactics have involved them in an attacking capacity far more
that previous generations.
With Football Manager 2020 now including the inverted winger
role you need a full back that can get up the field and keep your attacking width
while also doing a job defensively. That can be a hard task though as quality
right backs are in short supply.
How to choose the best young right backs (DR/WBR) in Football
Manager 2020
This article will look at those young right backs. These
players are all aged 23 or younger and have right back (DR) or right wing back
(WBR) as their natural & best position.
We are certainly interested in high potential here, but we
want players that can start right away. Therefore, we are looking for those
with the highest current ability (CA) we can find.
Remember that star ratings are only relevant in relation to the
quality of your team, so they are not entirely reliable. To get the most
accurate understanding of player ability you need to look at current ability.
So who are the best young right backs that FM20 has to offer?
Trent Alexander-Arnold (CA 154 – PA 170)
Age: 20
Position(s): D (R), WB (R)
Club: Liverpool
Country: England
Best Attributes: 17 dribbling, 16 passing, 16 vision
Value: £42.5 million
Wage: £75,000 a week
A local product, Trent Alexander-Arnold has been with Liverpool
since 2004 and broke into the first team in 2016. He has become a key part of
Liverpool’s starting XI as well as England’s first choice right back.
Alexander-Arnold is an attacking full back in FM20. With 17
crossing, 16 passing, and 16 vision he can be a terrific asset up the field. He
also has 16 determination and 15 first touch. Defensively he possesses just 13
tackling and 12 positioning though. At just 20 years old her has plenty of time
to improve.
Alvaro Odriozola (CA 154 – PA 163)
Age: 23
Position(s): D (R)
Club: Real Madrid
Country: Spain
Best Attributes: 18 pace, 17 stamina, 17 acceleration
Value: £34 million
Wage: £61,000 a week
Alvaro Odriozola started his career with Real Sociedad and
made himself an indispensable part of the team by 2018, at which point Real Madrid
came calling. He made a £30 million move to the capital and has been a regular
part of the team and picked up a handful of caps for Spain too.
Odriozola brings a lot of speed to any team in FM20. With 18
pace, 17 acceleration, and 17 stamina so he can run all day. He’s pretty balanced,
with 14 crossing, 14 dribbling, 13 passing, and 13 tackling. Prying him away
from Madrid could be tough, but Real often make a lot of signings so sooner or
later the may look to off-load him on the cheap.
Moussa Wague (CA 145 – PA 167)
Age: 20
Position(s): D (RL), WB (R)
Club: Barcelona
Country: Senegal
Best Attributes: 17 acceleration, 16 pace, 16 agility
Value: £19 million
Wage: £8,000 a week
Born in Senegal, Moussa Wague first came to Europe with Belgian
side Eupen. It didn’t take long before bigger clubs were interested, and in
2018 he moved to Barcelona. After a season in the reserves, Wague got his first
team debut in March 2019 and has made a handful of La Liga appearances while
becoming a regular for the Senegal national side.
Another quick right back, Wague brings 17 acceleration, 16
pace, and 16 agility to FM20. He needs some development outside of that though,
with just 13 tackling, 11 passing, and importantly 11 positioning. His 167 PA
should mean he becomes a quality player though.
Achraf Hakimi (CA 144 – PA 159)
Age: 20
Position(s): D (RL), WB (RL)
Club: Borussia Dortmund (On loan from Real Madrid)
Country: Morocco
Best Attributes: 18 pace, 17 natural fitness, 17 stamina
Value: £20 million
Wage: £49,500 a week
Achraf Hakimi joined Real Madrid in 2006 at the age of eight.
He moved through their youth setup and has picked up a few appearances for the
first team. In 2018 he was loaned out on a two-year deal to Borussia Dortmund
to aid his development.
Another pacey player, with 18 pace, 17 natural fitness, and
17 stamina Hakimi can run all day. He also has 17 work rate and 15 off the ball
to help him move around the field. With 13 passing and 13 tackling he is
well-balanced between attacking and defending.
Davide Calabria (CA 142 – PA 154)
Age: 22
Position(s): D (RL), WB (R), M (R)
Club: Milan
Country: Italy
Best Attributes: 16 teamwork, 16 agility, 16
determination
Value: £12.5 million
Wage: £61,000 a week
Davide Calabria has been with AC Milan for his entire career.
He got his debut with them in 2015 at the age of 19 and has already racked up
nearly 100 appearances for them. He is yet to win his first senior cap with
Italy, but is entrenched in the U21 side and is likely to get his first cap
soon.
Calabria possesses solid mental attributes despite his young
age. With 16 teamwork, 16 determination, 15 work rate, and 14 off the ball he
is better mentally than most of his peers. He also has 13 crossing, 13 marking,
13 tackling, and 13 passing making him a nice option for any tactic.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka (CA 141 – PA 166)
Age: 21
Position(s): D (R), WB (R), AM (R)
Club: Man United
Country: England
Best Attributes: 18 tackling, 15 pace, 15 determination
Value: £26.5 million
The youngster from Croydon made his way up the ranks at Crystal
Palace and got his debut with them in 2017. It didn’t take long for Aaron
Wan-Bissaka to gain the attention of bigger clubs though, and after a strong
2018-19 campaign he made a monster £50 million move to Manchester United.
Wan-Bissaka is a terrific defender. With a massive 18
tackling he can dispossess anyone. The rest of his game is solid behind that,
with 15 determination, 15 pace, and 15 acceleration. Coming forward he ha 14
dribbling and 12 crossing, but only 10 passing so be ready to work on that if
you can pry him away from United.
Youcef Atal (CA 141 – PA 146)
Age: 23
Position(s): D (R), WB (R), AM (R), M (R)
Club: Nice
Country: Algeria
Best Attributes: 19 aggression, 16 off the ball, 15 work rate
Value: £9.5 million
Wage: £8,500 a week
Youcef Atal moved around a lot as a young player in Algeria
but got his senior debut with Paradou in 2015. In 2018 he moved to Nice and
quickly found his way into the first team. He’s also been a regular with the Algerian
national side.
Atal has strong mental attributes, with 16 off the ball, 15
work rate, and 14 composure. You’ll want to reign in his 19 aggression though.
He’s got nice speed with 15 pace and 15 acceleration, while his 15 dribbling
and 14 crossing means he can produce some assists too.
Timothy Castagne (CA 140 – PA 149)
Age: 23
Position(s): D (RL), WB (RL), M (RL)
Club: Atalanta
Country: Belgium
Best Attributes: 18 determination, 15 pace, 15 work rate
Value: £11.5 million
Wage: £16,750 a week
Timothy Castagne began his career at Genk in Belgium. In
2017 he moved to Atalanta in Italy and became a key part of that team very
quickly. He’s also started to break into the Belgium national side.
Castagne brings strong mental attributes to FM20. With 18 determination, 15 work rate, and 15 off the ball he is rarely rattled by a big occasion. His speed is solid, with 15 pace and 14 acceleration. Meanwhile, he has 13 crossing, 13 dribbling, 13 passing, and 12 tackling to be a well-balanced player.
Pol Lirola (CA 137 – PA 158)
Age: 21
Position(s): D (R), WB (R), M (R)
Club: Fiorentina
Country: Spain
Best Attributes: 16 acceleration, 15 pace, 14 crossing
Value: £8.5 million
Wage: £24,500 a week
Pol Lirola came up through the ranks at Espanyol but moved
to Juventus in 2015. He never played a game for them though, going on loan to
Sassuolo before making a permanent move there in 2018. He is now on loan with Fiorentina
and will move there permanently in 2020.
In FM20 Lirola is a more attacking player than defensive.
With 16 acceleration, 15 pace, 14 crossing, and 14 passing he can get up the
touchline and deliver balls into the forwards well. With a 158 PA he also has a
lot of room to grow.
Lukas Klostermann (CA 137 – PA 151)
Age: 23
Position(s): D (RL), WB (R)
Club: RB Leipzig
Country: Germany
Best Attributes: 18 pace, 17 stamina, 16 natural fitness
Value: £7.25 million
Wage: £25,000 a week
Lukas Klostermann started his career with Bochum, but moved
to RB Leipzig soon after his professional debut in 2014. There he has already
made over 100 appearances and been driving force of their push up the leagues
in German football. He made his debut with Germany in 2019 and has become a regular
for them already.
Klostermann is a very fast player, with 18 pace, and he can keep it up with 17 stamina and 16 natural fitness. Defensively he has 13 tackling to go along with 16 bravery, 14 work rate, and 14 off the ball. He is not a force coming forward though.
The best young right backs (DR/WBR) to sign
|Player
|Pos
|Age
|Club
|Country
|CA
|PA
|V
|W
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|D (R), WB (R)
|20
|Liverpool
|England
|154
|170
|£42.5m
|£75k
|Álvaro Odriozola
|D (R)
|23
|R. Madrid
|Spain
|154
|163
|£34m
|£61k
|Moussa Wagué
|D (RL), WB (R)
|20
|Barcelona
|Senegal
|145
|167
|£19m
|£8k
|Achraf Hakimi
|D (RL), WB (RL)
|20
|Borussia Dortmund (On loan from Real Madrid)
|Morocco
|144
|159
|£20m
|£49.5k
|Davide Calabria
|D (RL), WB (R), M (R)
|22
|Milan
|Italy
|142
|154
|£12.5m
|£61k
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|D (R), WB (R), AM (R)
|21
|Man Utd
|England
|141
|166
|£26.5m
|£80k
|Youcef Atal
|D (R), WB (R), AM (R), M (R)
|23
|OGC Nice
|Algeria
|141
|146
|£9.5m
|£8.5k
|Timothy Castagne
|D (RL), WB (RL), M (RL)
|23
|Atalanta
|Belgium
|140
|149
|£11.5m
|£16.75k
|Pol Lirola
|D (R), WB (R), M (R)
|21
|Fiorentina
|Spain
|137
|158
|£8.5m
|£24.5k
|Lukas Klostermann
|D (RL), WB (R)
|23
|RB Leipzig
|Germany
|137
|151
|£7.25m
|£25k
|Zeki Çelik
|D (RL)
|22
|LOSC
|Turkey
|136
|146
|£6.75m
|£13.75k
|Reece James
|D (R), WB (R), M (C)
|19
|Chelsea
|England
|136
|146
|£17.75m
|£5k
|Denzel Dumfries
|D (R), WB (R)
|23
|PSV
|Holland
|135
|148
|£8.25m
|£3.1k
|Max Aarons
|D (R), WB (R)
|19
|Norwich
|England
|135
|160
|£17m
|£20k
|Kenny Tete
|D (R), WB (R)
|23
|OL
|Holland
|134
|145
|£7.25m
|£29.5k
|Noussair Mazraoui
|D (R), WB (R), DM, M (C)
|21
|Ajax
|Morocco
|133
|151
|£5.5m
|£2.5k
|Kyle Walker-Peters
|D (RL), WB (R)
|22
|Tottenham
|England
|133
|138
|£15.25m
|£20k
|Diogo Dalot
|D (R), WB (R)
|20
|Man Utd
|Portugal
|132
|144
|£17m
|£35k
|Pablo Maffeo
|D (R), WB (R)
|21
|Girona (On loan from Stuttgart)
|Spain
|131
|156
|£4.7m
|£25k
|Tin Jedvaj
|D (RC), WB (R)
|23
|FC Augsburg
|Croatia
|131
|151
|£4.2m
|£25k
|Valentin Rosier
|D (R)
|22
|Sporting
|France
|130
|141
|£3.3m
|£14.5k
|Almamy Touré
|D (RC), WB (R)
|23
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|France
|130
|147
|£3.7m
|£30k
|Benjamin Henrichs
|D (RL)
|22
|AS Monaco
|Germany
|129
|151
|£4.3m
|£37.5k
|Pedro Porro
|D (R), WB (R), AM (RC), M (RC)
|19
|Valladolid
|Spain
|128
|145
|£11.5m
|£30k
|Federico Mattiello
|D (RL), WB (RL), M (RL)
|23
|Cagliari (On loan from Atalanta)
|Italy
|128
|138
|£4.6m
|£9.25k
|Joakim Mæhle
|D (R), M (R)
|22
|KRC Genk
|Denmark
|128
|145
|£7m
|£7.75k
|Gonzalo Montiel
|D (RC)
|22
|River
|Argentina
|128
|146
|£2.4m
|£4.5k
|Tomás Guidara
|D (R), WB (R)
|23
|Vélez
|Argentina
|128
|140
|£2.4m
|£4k
|Fabricio Bustos
|D (R), WB (R), M (R)
|23
|Independiente
|Argentina
|128
|143
|£2.9m
|£4.7k
Football Manager is unlike other football game managers modes. Sometimes, a player just doesn’t fancy making a switch to your club.
Thankfully, Sports Interactive is on hand to take you through how to get out of such a tricky situation. They spoke with Football Manager expert FridayNightFM to reveal the tricks of the trade. You can read all about this here.