Football Manager 2020: All the Best left midfielders (ML) & wingers (AML) to sign – Neymar, Hazard, Bale & More

Wingers and midfielders are vital for both your attack and defence in the modern game. Going forward, they offer skill, pace, crossing and finishing ability, but they must also weigh in on the defensive side of the game, chasing back and helping the full-backs when required.

A great winger can unlock the full potential of your front three – keep reading to see the best left mids and wingers on FM20. But bear in mind that this list includes some of the most expensive and high-potential players in the world!

How to choose the best Left Midfielders on Football Manager 2020

These players are the highest rated in terms of Current Ability (CA) in FM20. All of their CA values are at least 160 and they are ranked from highest to lowest. Although important in FM, Potential Ability (PA) has no bearing on a player’s inclusion in this list, but it will be shown alongside CA.

These players must also have left midfield (ML) or attacking left midfield (AML) as their default position.

CA and PA are hidden when in-game, and can only be viewed by using the Football Manager Editor tool or In-Game Editor.

Star ratings only reflect how good a player is in relation to your first team squad, so if you want accuracy you must follow both CA & PA. For reference, all CA & PA values are out of 200.

Neymar (CA 185 – PA 190)

Age: 27

Position(s): M (L), AM (CL), ST

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Country: Brazil

Best Attributes: 20 Dribbling, 20 Technique, 19 Agility

Value: £92 million

Wage: £605,000 a week

With some of the fastest feet in the world, Neymar is probably the most skilful player in modern football. His twinkle toes have been reflected in FM20, with perfect attributes in both Dribbling and Technique, alongside very high Agility (19), Acceleration (18) and first touch (17).

Neymar is also the most expensive player of all-time, having transferred to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 for almost £200m! With his wage of over £600k a week, you can honestly forget about signing him as the Brazilian would cost an obscene amount of money to buy in Football Manager.

Eden Hazard (CA 181 – PA 185)

Age: 28

Position(s): AM (LCR)

Club: Real Madrid

Country: Belgium

Best Attributes: 20 Agility, 20 Dribbling, 19 Penalty Taking

Value: £82 million

Wage: £525,000 a week

Chelsea’s transfer ban meant that they were inevitably going to lose some of their biggest stars last Summer. The largest of these losses was that of Eden Hazard to Real Madrid for £130m, a good price but the Belgian is almost irreplaceable.

Hazard scored over 100 goals for the Blues in his time at Chelsea and despite not having the same success so far in Spain, he’s undoubtedly one of the best wingers in the world. Able to play anywhere across the attacking midfield, he’s a very valuable asset – prepare to fork out over £150m for his services after his first campaign at Los Blancos.

Sadio Mane (CA 177 – PA 184)

Age: 27

Position(s): AM (LR), ST

Club: Liverpool

Country: Senegal

Best Attributes: 18 Acceleration, 18 Pace, 17 Finishing

Value: £77 million

Wage: £180,000 a week

Sadio Mane may have finished runner-up for the African Footballer of the Year Award but the Senegalese winger is set to win his first trophy in the category later this year. Mane has been instrumental in Liverpool’s incredible attacking prowess in recent years and could well be on his way to his first Premier League title come May.

With fantastic pace and shooting, Mane is arguably the best left winger in the game when it comes to scoring goals of his own. Despite being 27, he still has some room to grow, but will cost your club over £100m.

Gareth Bale (CA 173 – PA 186)

Age: 30

Position(s): AM (LCR), M (L), ST

Club: Real Madrid

Country: Wales

Best Attributes: 19 Long Shots, 18 Heading, 18 Off the Ball

Value: £75 million

Wage: £525,000 a week

Despite Gareth Bale preferring Wales and golf to playing for Real Madrid, the former most-expensive footballer on the planet is still contracted to Los Blancos and is one of the highest-rated wingers in FM20.

Rumours of the Welshman taking on a lucrative contract in China were rife in the Summer, so he could be tempted away from Spain in Football Manager. You’ll need very deep pockets to do so, though, he’ll cost at least £100 million and won’t take much of a pay cut from his over half-a-million a week wage.

Marco Reus (CA 167 – PA 172)

Age: 30

Position(s): AM (LCR), M (LR)

Club: Borussia Dortmund

Country: Germany

Best Attributes: 18 Off the Ball, 18 Acceleration, 17 Finishing

Value: £61 million

Wage: £200,000 a week

For a long time, Borussia Dortmund made a unwelcome habit of selling off their best talent, usually to Bayern Munich. Marco Reus, though, has remained loyal to BvB. Now 30-years-old and the captain of the club, Reus likely won’t move until he’s out-of-favour at the Westfalenstadion in around 5 years or so.

Reus is a very handy player to have in your squad, thanks to being able to play on both flanks and across the attacking midfield. This old dog can learn new tricks, too, as with some training, he’ll likely be able to play as a striker in a couple of year’s time.

Leroy Sane (CA 167 – PA 177)

Age: 23

Position(s): AM (LR), M (LR)

Club: Manchester City

Country: Germany

Best Attributes: 19 Pace, 17 Acceleration, 17 Dribbling

Value: £66 million

Wage: £95,000 a week

Another fantastic German winger in FM20 is Leroy Sane. The Manchester City wide man is preferred over Reus at international level and it’s easy to see why, as he’s become one of City’s most creative players in recent seasons.

Sane could be tempted to leave the Cityzens if they drop out of the Champions League spots, but this is unlikely. If that were to happen, though, it would still cost in excess of £66 million for the former Schalke man’s services.

Douglas Costa (CA 165 – PA 172)

Age: 28

Position(s): AM (LR), M (LR)

Club: Zebre (Juventus)

Country: Brazil

Best Attributes: 18 Dribbling, 18 Acceleration, 18 Technique

Value: £60 million

Wage: £185,000 a week

A player that has been steadily improving over the past 5 years is Douglas Costa, who now finds himself as one of the most highly-rated wingers in the world. £35 million was an absolute steal by Juventus, a club that are no strangers to good business.

Costa is adept at playing on both wings and is a very tricky for full-backs to deal with, thanks to his excellent skill, pace and dribbling attributes. Despite rumours of a transfer to PSG this summer, he’s looking like remaining in Turin for the foreseeable future.

Lorenzo Insigne (CA 162 – PA 169)

Age: 28

Position(s): AM (LC), ST

Club: Napoli

Country: Italy

Best Attributes: 18 First Touch, 18 Flair, 18 Agility

Value: £55 million

Wage: £140,000 a week

There aren’t many one club men in football these days but Lorenzo Insigne will go down as a Napoli legend when he retires in around 10 years. A strike rate of around 1 goal in every 4 appearances is extremely impressive given that the Italian is mostly played out wide or as a second striker.

Insigne is very skilful on the ball and has excellent mental attributes – he would be the perfect winger if it wasn’t for his literal weakness. Physicality is his biggest downside, though, as at just 5’4” tall, he will be brushed off the ball with ease by most defenders.

Angel Di Maria (CA 161 – 174)

Age: 31

Position(s): M (LC), AM (RLC)

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Country: Argentina

Best Attributes: 17 Long Shots, 17 Technique, 17 Agility

Value: £39.5 million

Wage: £220,000 a week

Despite being 31-years-old, Angel Di Maria still has a lot of room to grow as a footballer in FM20. Di Maria can improve by 13 ability points, more than Leroy Sane, but that perhaps shows the level to which he’s under-performing in France.

Like Insigne, physicality is his weak point, as Di Maria proved in his dreadful stint at Manchester United. You’ll be paying in the region of £80 million for the Argentine, which is a steep price for someone of his age.

Heung-Min Son (CA 160 – PA 161)

Age: 26

Position(s): M (R), AM (RL), ST

Club: Tottenham

Country: South Korea

Best Attributes: 17 Acceleration, 17 Off the ball, 16 Finishing

Value: £53 million

Wage: £95,000 a week

The final player on this list is South Korea’s superstar footballer, Heung-Min Son, who is playing at a level and consistency of someone beyond his 26 years. Son has been one of Tottenham’s best performers since joining from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 for a bargain £22 million.

Son will cost a lot more to acquire now but surprisingly, he has very little room to grow in FM and will stay at 160 overall ability at the most. Son can also be deployed as a striker, making him a valuable asset to most teams.

