Football Manager 2020: All the best right backs (DR/WBR) to sign – Kimmich, Cancelo, & more

Full backs are vital to modern attacking tactics. With overlaps, underlaps, and the desire to stretch the field as much as possible you need a quality player.

Of course, they also have a defensive job to do. Matching up against the elite wingers of the world and trying to dispossess and contain their electric talents.

How to choose the best right backs (DR/WBR) in Football Manager 2020

This article will look at the very best right backs and right wing backs in Football Manager 2020. We don’t care about age or nationality here, just the absolute best quality players at the position when you start your save (usually June 2019).

These players are all naturals at DR or WBR, and are sorted by current ability (CA). This is the surest way of seeing who the best players are as star ratings only work in reference to the rest of your team, not world football as a whole.

So who are the best right backs in FM20?

Joshua Kimmich (CA 159 – PA 169)

Age: 24

Position(s): D (R), WB (R), DM

Club: FC Bayern

Country: Germany

Best Attributes: 18 teamwork, 18 strength, 17 decisions

Value: £46 million

Wage: £130,000 a week

Joshua Kimmich is the top right back in Football Manager 2020. The German came up through the Stuttgart youth system but got his debut in 2013 with RB Leipzig. It didn’t take long for Bayern to notice him, and in 2015 they snapped him up.

In Football Manager 2020 Kimmich is a terrific player. With 17 decisions, 17 determination, and 16 work rate he can get up and down the flank. His 18 stamina keeps him running all game, and with 15 crossing and 14 tackling he can get it done at both ends.

Joao Cancelo (CA 158 – PA 165)

Age: 25

Position(s): D (R), WB (R), M (R)

Club: Man City

Country: Portugal

Best Attributes: 18 flair, 17 dribbling, 16 technique

Value: £50 million

Wage: £140,000 a week

Joao Cancelo came up with Benfica, getting his debut in 2014 before a loan move to Valencia that became permanent. In 2018 he moved to Juventus, and then in 2019 joined Man City.

Cancelo is an attacking wing back. With 17 dribbling, 16 pace, and a massive 18 flair he will fly forward and try to create chances.

Daniel Alves (CA 157 – PA 174)

Age: 36

Position(s): D (R), WB (R), M (R)

Club: SPO

Country: Brazil

Best Attributes: 20 determination, 18 natural fitness, 17 crossing

Value: £1.2 million

Wage: £56,000 a week

The veteran right back is still going strong. Best known for his electric career with Barcelona, Dani Alves played nearly 400 times for the Catalan club and has over 100 caps for Brazil.

Despite his age Alves is still a good player. With 20 determination, 18 natural fitness, and 17 crossing he can deliver up the park. His 16 passing and 16 technique will help too. His 15 tackling means he can still win the ball back.

Dani Carvajal (CA 156 – PA 162)

Age: 27

Position(s): D (R), WB (R)

Club: Real Madrid

Country: Spain

Best Attributes: 19 work rate, 18 stamina, 18 bravery

Value: £47 million

Wage: £135,000 a week

Dani Carvajal came up through the Real Madrid youth system, but he had to go to Bayer Leverkusen to get his first team opportunity. After a year there, in 2013 he moved back to Real Madrid to take up the starting job.

Carvajal brings 19 work rate, 17 off the ball, and 16 determination to the pitch, with 18 stamina and 16 natural fitness he can run all day. He isn’t a phenomenal attacking force, but with 14 crossing and 13 passing he can get it done, and his 15 tackling is good too.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (CA 154 – PA 170)

Age: 20

Position(s): D (R), WB (R)

Club: Liverpool

Country: England

Best Attributes: 17 crossing, 16 passing, 16 vision

Value: £42.5 million

Wage: £75,000 a week

Trent Alexander-Arnold is the future of the right back position. Liverpool born and bred, Alexander-Arnold got his debut in 2016 and has already appeared over 100 times for his club. He also picked up his first England cap in 2018.

A forward-thinking player, Alexander-Arnold has 17 crossing, 16 passing, and 16 vision, making him a strong player in possession. He has 13 tackling, 13 marking and plenty of room to improve.

Alvaro Odriozola (CA 154 – PA 163)

Age: 23

Position(s): D (R)

Club: Real Madrid

Country: Spain

Best Attributes: 18 pace, 17 stamina, 16 work rate

Value: £34 million

Wage: £61,000 a week

Real have a second quality right back. Alvaro Odriozola started his career with Real Sociedad, but in 2018 moved to Real Madrid for around £30 million.

The young right back has superb 18 pace, 17 acceleration, and 17 stamina to fly up and down the wing. With 16 work rate he’ll track back too. His 13 passing and 13 tackling will develop with time too.

Jesus Navas (CA 166 – PA 171)

Age: 33

Position(s): D (R), WB (R), M (R)

Club: Sevilla

Country: Spain

Best Attributes: 17 stamina, 16 pace, 16 work rate

Value: £10.75 million

Wage: £66,000 a week

Jesus Navas started his career with Sevilla in 2003, racking up over 300 appearances before a 2013 move to Manchester City. In 2017 he returned to Sevilla though. He also has over 40 caps for Spain.

Navas brings 17 stamina, 16 pace, and 16 acceleration to break forward, along with 16 work rate to help him get back. His 14 crossing and 14 dribbling will be useful at the top of the pitch, but his 11 tackling is tough.

