Football Manager 2020: Best Young right midfielders (MR) & wingers (AMR) – Mbappe, Dembele, Pulisic & more

Wingers and midfielders are vital for both your attack and defence in the modern game. Going forward, they offer skill, pace, crossing and finishing ability, but they also get back and defend in wide areas when their team is under pressure.

Therefore, wingers are definitely something you need to consider when optimising your tactics ahead of a game and they’re often substituted during matches too, as extra pace here has a great impact.

How to choose the best Young Left Midfielders on Football Manager 2020

To qualify for this list, these players are aged 23 and under and must also have either Right Midfield (MR) or Right Attacking Midfield (AMR).

They also must have a Potential Ability (PA) of at least 155. This means they can progress into the best players on the planet within a few years.

Current Ability (CA) and Potential Ability are hidden when in-game, and can only be viewed by using the Football Manager Editor tool or In-Game Editor.

Star ratings only reflect how good a player is in relation to your first team squad, so if you want accuracy you must follow the CA & PA.

For reference, all CA & PA values are out of 200 and highest-rated right winger in the game currently is Barcelona’s Lionel Messi with 195.

Kylian Mbappe (CA 181 – PA 196)

Age: 20

Position(s): AM (RL), ST

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Country: France

Best Attributes: 20 Pace, 20 Acceleration, 18 dribbling

Value: £91,000,000

Wage: £350,000 a week

Kylian Mbappe is quite simply the most exciting young talent on the planet right now. Paris Saint-Germain payed a whopping £165,000,000 on the then-18-year-old after initially loaning the winger from Monaco, the second-highest transfer fee ever at the time.

Since moving to PSG, Mbappe has scored 42 goals in 40 appearances, won 5 trophies with Les Parisiens and was instrumental in France’s 2018 World Cup victory, winning best Young player thanks to his 4 goals. With 20 pace and acceleration, too, he’s also the fastest player on FM20!

Ousmane Dembele (CA 169 – PA 185)

Age: 22

Position(s): M/AM (RL)

Club: Barcelona

Country: France

Best Attributes: 19 Acceleration, 19 Agility, 18 Pace

Value: £63,000,000

Wage: £200,000 a week

Ousmane Dembele has already been a part of the Barca side that won a domestic treble in 2018. The Frechman will no doubt win more silverware in the coming years, helping to repay the £135,000,000 fee that the Blaugrana paid for him in 2017.

Attributes such as Dembele’s 19 Agility, 19 acceleration, 18 pace, 18 dribbling and 16 first touch make him an absolute nightmare for defenders to try and deal with.

Federico Chiesa (CA 154 – PA 173)

Age: 21

Position(s): MR, AM (RL)

Club: Fiorentina

Country: Italy

Best Attributes: 18 Acceleration, 18 Dribbling, 17 Off the ball

Value: £35,500,000

Wage: £52,000 a week

Federico Chiesa might not be a name that’s too familiar to a lot of football fans, but watch this space, as Fiorentina’s fiery winger has bags of potential for the future. Despite only being 21, he’s made over 100 appearances for La Viola.

The chances of Chiesa becoming a one-club man are slim, though, as the likes of Juventus are eyeing up the winger in a rumoured £70m move. However, for the moment, the skillful wide man will continue plying his trade in Florence.

Kingsley Coman (CA 153 – PA 167)

Age: 23

Position(s): M/AM (RL)

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: France

Best Attributes: 19 Pace, 17 Acceleration, 16 Agility

Value: £38,000,000

Wage: £135,000 a week

France are absolutely spoiled for choice when it comes talented young wingers, as a player of Kingsley Coman’s ability often struggles to break into the Les Blues side. Coman has already played for Juventus, PSG and Bayern Munich, winning 14 trophies with those European giants in total.

Coman’s main assets are his speed (19 pace & 17 acceleration), work rate (15 work rate, 16 work rate) and skills on the ball (15 dribbling, 16 agility, 14 first touch). It would be possible to buy him, but expect to pay over £50m for his services.

Leon Bailey (CA 151 – 175)

Age: 21

Position(s): M/AM (RL)

Club: Bayer Leverkusen

Country: Jamaica

Best Attributes: 18 Pace, 18 Acceleration, 17 Determination

Value: £32,500,000

Wage: £66,000 a week

When it comes to footballing talent, Jamaica isn’t exactly world-renowned, but Leon Bailey could well go down as the best ever player to hail from the Caribbean island.

Bailey is still a little green, as inconsistency is perhaps his only real weakness, but that will improve in time. On his day, he’s unstoppable, as Bayern Munich found out this season. No wonder the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal have been rumoured to be interested in the youngster!

Christian Pulisic (CA 147 – PA 164)

Age: 20

Position(s): M/AM (R), M (L), AM (LC)

Club: Chelsea

Country: USA

Best Attributes: 17 Acceleration, 17 Agility, 16 First Touch

Value: £25,000,000

Wage: £150,000 a week

Chelsea have been under a transfer embargo but managed to get their £57.6m signing of Christian Pulisic over the line in January. Pulisic has established himself as a Blues regular in Frank Lampard’s young side and has proved effective in the Premier League.

To acquire Pulisic, you’ll have to spend at least £60m, but if Chelsea drop out of the Champions League, the American could be snapped up in a cut-price deal.

Cengiz Under (CA 146 – PA 165)

Age: 21

Position(s): M/AM (RL)

Club: Roma

Country: Turkey

Best Attributes: 17 Acceleration, 17 Long Shots, 16 Corners

Value: £19,750,000

Wage: £77,000 a week

Despite only being 21-years-old Cengiz Under is a firm starter for Roma since moving to Italy in 2017 for around £12m. Under has been attracting interest from some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs, including Arsenal, who are said to willing to pay around £45m for the Turk’s services.

Like most of the players on this list, Under is able to play on both wings in both attacking and midfield roles, with the potential to play centrally after some training. Long shots (17), Corners (16), Crosses (16) and Free Kicks (14) are his and-out attributes.

Carlos Soler (CA 145 – PA 158)

Age: 22

Position(s): M (LCR), DM

Club: Valencia

Country: Spain

Best Attributes: 15 Determination, 15 Passing, 15 Vision

Value: £20,000,000

Wage: £35,500 a week

Carlos Soler is arguably more effective in the centre of the park, but the Spaniard’s strongest position in Right Midfielder according to FM20. Soler is Valencia through and through, as he was born in the city and has spent his entire career at Los Ches.

Soler has been a regular for Spain’s Under-21 side and would’ve made his senior national team debut if the competition wasn’t so tough in Los Rojos’ midfield. If Valencia drop out of the Champions League, Soler could have his head turned by a top club for the tune of £30m.

Valentino Lazaro (CA 144 – PA 155)

Age: 23

Position(s): D/WB/M/AM (R)

Club: Inter Milan

Country: Austria

Best Attributes: 15 Acceleration, 15 Crossing, 15 Dribbling

Value: £16,250,000

Wage: £38,000 a week

Valentino Lazaro joined Inter Milan in the summer for around £20m and despite struggling to break into the Nerazzurri first team, the Austrian midfielder has a very bright future ahead of him.

With 26 Austria caps to his name, he’s also one of the brightest talents in their national setup and one of their best hopes to help qualify for a major tournament. Lazaro is very talented on the ball and has some great physical attributes, he’s not far off becoming a top players from the beginning of the game.

Pedrinho (CA 131 – PA 165)

Age: 21

Position(s): AM (CR)

Club: Corinthians

Country: Brazil

Best Attributes: 16 Agility, 16 Dribbling, 16 Flair

Value: £5,750,000

Wage: £1,900 a week

South America is often a good place to go if you’re looking for a cheap alternative to a European-based player and Pedrinho is this list’s option. Pedrinho may be lacking in the physical department but the Brazilian right winger has great technical and mental attributes.

Pedrinho’s contract expires at the end of the 2020 season (Brazil’s season runs the same as the calendar) and can be picked up for less than £10m or potentially for free, if he doesn’t sign a new deal with Corinthians.

Click “Next” for a table of ALL the best young right wingers and midfielders…