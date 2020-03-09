*BREAKING* FIFA 20: Ligue 1 February POTM shortlist announced – Mbappe, Sanches, Savanier & more

*BREAKING* FIFA 20: Ligue 1 February POTM short...

Fortnite: FNCS Duos ANNOUNCED – Prize Pool, Start Date, Game Modes, Format, World Cup & more

Fortnite: FNCS Duos ANNOUNCED – Prize Poo...

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Champions League Prediction & Preview: Lineups, injury news, where to watch, TV times, kick-off time, news & more

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Champions League P...

Apex Legends Season 4: ‘Deja Loot’ mode widely criticized by community

Apex Legends Season 4: ‘Deja Loot’ ...

Call of Duty Warzone: Battle royale, release date, update, map, gameplay, trailer & everything there is to know

Call of Duty Warzone: Battle royale, release da...

F1 2019: Australian Grand Prix Setup Guide

F1 2019: Australian Grand Prix Setup Guide...

MLB The Show 20 Early Access: Play ball before anyone else

MLB The Show 20 Early Access: Play ball before ...

MLB The Show 20: Release date, gameplay, new features, Diamond Dynasty, Franchise Mode, Showdown, RTTS, Custom Leagues, Minor Leagues, Relocation, editions, pre-order, PS4 & more

MLB The Show 20: Release date, gameplay, new fe...

MLB The Show 20 Showdown: Game mode, draft, players, rewards, diamond dynasty & more

MLB The Show 20 Showdown: Game mode, draft, pla...

Football Manager 2020: Sheffield United Team Guide – Tactics, formations, transfer targets & more

Football Manager 2020: Sheffield United Team Gu...

Cyberpunk 2077: Female Protagonist gets a new look for International Women’s Day

Cyberpunk 2077: Female Protagonist gets a new l...

FIFA 20: Player Moments Alex Sandro – SBC Requirements, estimated cost & analysis

FIFA 20: Player Moments Alex Sandro – SBC...

PS Plus April 2020 Update: April Predictions, March’s Free Games, Reveal & Release date

PS Plus April 2020 Update: April Predictions, M...

PS5 Controller: Patent reveals DualShock 5’s customisable features – Haptic feedback, Adaptive triggers, Wireless charging & more

PS5 Controller: Patent reveals DualShock 5̵...

Madden 20: Golden Ticket program – What is it? When is it live? release date, packs, players, challenges & more

Madden 20: Golden Ticket program – What i...

Red Dead Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: March patch – Release time, date, expected content, notes, bonuses, discounts challenges, list & more

Red Dead Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: March ...

FIFA

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Champions League Prediction & Preview: Lineups, injury news, where to watch, TV times, kick-off time, news & more

1-0 down after the first leg, can the Reds break down the meanest defence in Europe at Anfield?

Alastair Pusinelli by Alastair Pusinelli Mar 9, 2020
liverpool atletico madrid champions league preview prediction

Liverpool have been on a rocky patch since returning from the Premier League’s winter break, with Atletico Madrid beginning the rot with a 1-0 three weeks ago.

The Reds have since tasted their first Premier League loss in over a year (3-0 to Watford), and have been knocked out of the FA Cup (2-0 to Chelsea).

As for Atletico, they only have two victories in their last five La Liga matches, scrapping for a top four place.

Can they roll their sleeves up and get the job done at Anfield?

NOW WATCH BELOW! Can Liverpool come back from 1-0 down?
Contents hide
1 Liverpool predicted lineup
1.1 Liverpool injury news
2 Atletico Madrid predicted lineup
2.1 Atletico Madrid injury news
3 Match details

Liverpool predicted lineup

Liverpool Atletico lineup
MISSING MAN – Goalkeeper Alisson is now set to miss out

Liverpool injury news

Injuries have now started to hit Liverpool, with goalkeeper Alisson (hip) and Jordan Henderson (hamstring) are expected to miss out.

Andrew Robertson (knock) was rested against Bournemouth but should return for this vital Champions League clash.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 TOTW 26 predictions – Willian, Mane & more

There are no other fresh injuries, but Xherdan Shaqiri (calf) and Nathaniel Clyne (knee) are still short of fitness.

Jurgen Klopp is set to go with the same team that saw off Bournemouth 2-1, with Robertson returning at left back in the place of James Milner.

Atletico Madrid predicted lineup

Atletico Madrid lineup vs Liverpool
CLEAN HEALTH – Atletico have had their injury troubles ease since the first leg

Atletico Madrid injury news

Given Atletico were missing Kieran Trippier and Joao Felix for the first leg, and Diego Costa was only fit enough for the bench, Diego Simeone’s men are going into the return fixture with a much healthier squad.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about the FUT Birthday promo on FIFA 20

Thomas Lemar (thigh) is yet to recover from his injury from the first tie, but Simeone has the rest of his squad at his disposal.

Felix and Alvaro Morata both scored in the 2-2 draw against Sevilla at the weekend, so expect them to lead the line for Los Rojibancos.

Match details

Date: Wednesday, 11 March 2020

Kick-off time: 3pm ET / 8pm GMT

Location: Anfield, Liverpool (Liverpool)

Referee: Danny Makkelie (Netherlands)

On TV: BT Sport 2 (UK), TNT (USA)

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about the FIFA 21 Demo

Alastair Pusinelli

Written by Alastair Pusinelli

First console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed 2 / Currently playing: Football Manager 2020

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Cookies

We use cookies and similar technologies to help give you the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site, we’ll assume that you’re happy to receive all cookies. More info about our cookies policy.