Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Champions League Prediction & Preview: Lineups, injury news, where to watch, TV times, kick-off time, news & more

1-0 down after the first leg, can the Reds break down the meanest defence in Europe at Anfield?

Liverpool have been on a rocky patch since returning from the Premier League’s winter break, with Atletico Madrid beginning the rot with a 1-0 three weeks ago.

The Reds have since tasted their first Premier League loss in over a year (3-0 to Watford), and have been knocked out of the FA Cup (2-0 to Chelsea).

As for Atletico, they only have two victories in their last five La Liga matches, scrapping for a top four place.

Can they roll their sleeves up and get the job done at Anfield?

Liverpool predicted lineup

MISSING MAN – Goalkeeper Alisson is now set to miss out

Liverpool injury news

Injuries have now started to hit Liverpool, with goalkeeper Alisson (hip) and Jordan Henderson (hamstring) are expected to miss out.

Andrew Robertson (knock) was rested against Bournemouth but should return for this vital Champions League clash.

There are no other fresh injuries, but Xherdan Shaqiri (calf) and Nathaniel Clyne (knee) are still short of fitness.

Jurgen Klopp is set to go with the same team that saw off Bournemouth 2-1, with Robertson returning at left back in the place of James Milner.

Atletico Madrid predicted lineup

CLEAN HEALTH – Atletico have had their injury troubles ease since the first leg

Atletico Madrid injury news

Given Atletico were missing Kieran Trippier and Joao Felix for the first leg, and Diego Costa was only fit enough for the bench, Diego Simeone’s men are going into the return fixture with a much healthier squad.

Thomas Lemar (thigh) is yet to recover from his injury from the first tie, but Simeone has the rest of his squad at his disposal.

Felix and Alvaro Morata both scored in the 2-2 draw against Sevilla at the weekend, so expect them to lead the line for Los Rojibancos.

Match details

Date: Wednesday, 11 March 2020

Kick-off time: 3pm ET / 8pm GMT

Location: Anfield, Liverpool (Liverpool)

Referee: Danny Makkelie (Netherlands)

On TV: BT Sport 2 (UK), TNT (USA)

