FIFA 20: TOTW 26 (Ultimate Team of the Week 26) – Parejo, Hazard & more

Cristiano Ronaldo played his 1000th career game this weekend, but which player stole the show?

For the first time ever, EA has failed to Tweet out the Team of the Week.

We have no knowledge as to why this is the case, but with Coronavirus a serious global issue, it doesn’t come as a massive surprise.

An image has made its way onto the Twittersphere of the “confirmed” Team of the Week – including a 91-rated Sadio Mane and 89 Dani Parejo.

EA has followed up with a Tweet saying there will be a release in due course.

Bernd Leno (OVR 84 – IF 86)

Arsenal’s German shot-stopper Bernd Leno kept West Ham at bay, allowing Alexandre Lacazette to win the game late on. Leno’s seventh clean sheet of the season means Arsenal are now unbeaten in their last eight Premier League games.

Leno is available for around 4,000 coins on both PS4 and Xbox One. A place in TOTW 26 could see Leno receive an 86-rated IF card.

Denzel Dumfries (OVR 78 – IF 83)

PSV captain Denzel Dumfries was the match-winner this weekend, scoring the only goal in a 1-0 over Groningen. Dumfries now has four goals in his last eight matches in the Eredivisie, an outstanding return for a right back!

Dumfries is a steal on the transfer market as he costs just 700 coins! An IF this week could be rated as high as 83 OVR as his UEL Live card is rated 82. His 82 rated card costs 13,000 coins on both consoles.

Sidnei (OVR 80 – IF 83)

Brazilian centre back Sidnei opened the scoring against Real Madrid with his first goal of the season this weekend. Real Betis condemned Madrid to their second loss in the last three matches as top spot in La Liga continues to switch hands.

Costing just 850 coins on both PS4 and Xbox One, an IF card could be rated 83 overall this week.

Jerome Boateng (OVR 84 – IF 86)

German defender Jerome Boateng has found his game-time limited this season. However, he managed 90 minutes this weekend, keeping a clean sheet and providing an assist for Thomas Muller’s opener as Bayern beat Augsburg 2-0.

Boateng costs just under 7,000 coins on either console, and a first IF of the season could be rated 86 OVR.

Willian (OVR 82 – SIF 86)

Brazilian winger Willian was in sensational form as Chelsea hammered Everton 4-0 at Stamford Bridge. The Brazilian attacker scored one and created one as Everton had no answer to Chelsea’s attacking onslaught.

Wideman Willian costs just over 3,000 coins on the transfer market, while his 84 OVR IF card costs 25,000. His UCL Live card is currently valued at over 210,000 coins. A second IF of the season could be rated 86 overall this week.

Morgan Sanson (OVR 79 – Headliners 86)

French playmaker Morgan Sanson’s fifth goal of the season opened the scoring in Marseille’s 2-2 draw with Amiens. Sanson was on hand again to provide the assist for Dimitri Payet to put his side 2-0 up, however Marseille were pegged back by two late goals and had to settle for a point.

Sanson’s basic card costs less than 1,000 coins on both PS4 and Xbox One. His first IF costs between 10,000 and 15,000 coins, while his Headliner card is worth 20,000. Another IF card this week see his Headliner card’s OVR rise as high as 86 OVR!

Aaron Ramsey (OVR 83 – IF 85)

Aaron Ramsey’s performance this weekend has almost single-handedly removed Inter from this year’s title race. The former Arsenal midfielder scored one and assisted one as Juventus beat Inter 2-0 behind closed doors, leaving them nine points behind.

Welsh star Ramsey costs just 1,400 coins on both consoles and an IF this week could see his rating rise as high as 85 OVR.

Sadio Mane (OVR 88 – TIF 91)

Senegal forward Sadio Mane has a hand in both of Liverpool’s goals as they bounced back from last week’s humiliation to beat Bournemouth 2-1. Mane set up Mohamed Salah for the Reds’ equaliser before scoring his 14th goal in the league this season to seal the three points.

Mane costs just under 80,000 coins on FUT, with his two previous in-form cards costing upwards of 300,000. Mane’s most expensive card to date is his TOTY card which is worth over 2,000,000. An IF card for Mane this week could be rated 91 OVR.

Dusan Tadic (OVR 84 – IF 86)

Serbian star Dusan Tadic has continued his excellent form from last season, already bagging an impressive 16 goals and 21 assists in all competitions this season. Tadic’s double at the weekend saw Ajax complete a comfortable 3-1 win away at Heerenveen.

Operating from the right wing against Heerenveen, Tadic’s first IF of the season could be rated 86 OVR in the RW position. His basic card costs a little over 2,000 coins, while his TOTY Nominee card is worth around 12,000.

Fabio Quagliarella (OVR 83 – SIF 87)

Sampdoria’s evergreen striker Fabio Quagliarella fired his struggling side to victory over Verona with a brace. After being on the wrong end of a 5-1 hammering last week, Quagliarella’s eighth and ninth goals of the season brought welcome points amid their relegation battle.

The Italian veteran costs 1,600 coins on both consoles, while his first IF card costs 22,750 on PS4 and 34,250 on Xbox One. Another IF card this week could be rated 87 OVR.

Radamel Falcao (OVR 83 – IF 85)

Colombian hitman Radamel Falcao has been in sparkling form over the past three games, adding a goal and assist this week to an already impressive tally. However, his exploits against Sivasspor were not enough to take home three points as Galatasaray had to settle for a 2-2 draw.

The 34-year-old striker costs just 800 coins and a first IF card of the season could be rated 85 OVR.

