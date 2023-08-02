FIFA 23 Koulibaly FUTTIES SBC Cheapest Solutions

The final FIFA 23 promo is here, with FUTTIES live in Ultimate Team. Both players that stood out this season and stars from previous years are here, with new Saudi Pro League star Koulibaly joining the FUTTIES promo!

Kalidou Koulibaly was only at Chelsea FC for one season before making a big-money move over to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League. The 32-year-old stated why he accepted this transfer in an honest response. '

'I can’t deny it. With this money, I will be able to help my whole family to live well, from my parents to my cousins,' - as

FUTTIES are essentially community awards, with fans voting for their favourite players of the season. Winners get special FUTTIES cards, which are in-form pink-designed items to celebrate their achievements. Without further or do, let's dive into how to complete FUTTIES Koulibaly Squad Building Challenge.

FUTTIES Koulibaly (96 OVR)

FUTTIES Koulibaly continues the FUTTIES hype with this amazing 96-rated SBC card! With 91 pace, 96 defending, and 96 physicality, this card is amazing. Linking with 99 rated FUTTIES Cristiano Ronaldo, this card could be very useful for the end game of FIFA 23.

click to enlarge + 3 FUTTIES Koulibaly

You will have 1 week to complete this Squad Building Challenge.

Start Date: Tuesday, 2 August

Expiry Date: Tuesday, 8 August

SBC requirements

There are only 2 squads to complete for this Squad Building Challenge.

Top form

Team Rating: Min. 83

Team of the Season or Team of the Week players: Min. 1

87 rated squad

Team Rating: Min. 87

Cheapest SBC solutions

The total cost of FUTTIES Koulibaly SBC will be roughly 157.5k coins over 2 SBC squads.

Top form (52.5k coins)

click to enlarge + 3 Top Form

87 rated squad (105k coins)

click to enlarge + 3 87 Rated Squad

