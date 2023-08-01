FIFA 23: FUTTIES Team 3 prediction & release date

FUTTIES Team 1 and Team 2 promo has finally returned to FIFA with the latest release being on 21 July, 2023.

The famous promo FUTTIES is known for its pink cards with fun boosted cards to play with in Ultimate Team. With the addition of many new SBCs, objectives, and, players to pack, this promo marks the endgame of FIFA 23 alongside Cover Star Icons.

We look forward to predicting which players we will receive in Team 3 of FUTTIES and when they will be released.

FUTTIES Team 3 release date

FUTTIES Team 1 was released on Friday, 21 July at 6:00pm which expired when Team 2 was released.

FUTTIES Team 2 has started as of Friday, 28 July 2023 at 6:00pm BST. and will run until Friday, 4 August.

FUTTIES Team 3 has not started yet, however, we can predict that Team 3 will be released once FUTTIES Team 2 expires on Friday, 4 August at 6:00pm BST.

Team 3 predictions

As leaked almost 1 week ago now, FUTTIES Neymar will be coming to FIFA 23 soon. We had previously speculated that this card would be a part of FUTTIES Team 2, however with Messi in that squad EA are potentially saving Neymar for Team 3.

This FUTTIES Neymar card below will be one of the most expensive FUTTIES cards in this entire promo

Team 3

As predicted by @FUTBIBLE_1, Team 3 could have another 2 heroes joining the FUTTIES promo. In Team 2 we saw the addition of FUTTIES Yaya Toure (97 OVR) and Diego Forlan (95 OVR), with the likes of Ginola and Lucio potentially being boosted by FUTTIES.

Alongside new Hero cards, we could potentially see the likes of a 99-rated Neymar as previously mentioned, John Stones, Sancho, De Paul, and a newly transferred Galatasaray Zaha.

As more leaks and information continue to drop throughout the week we will continue to update this page with all FUTTIES Team 3 news.

