FIFA 23 Abraham FUTTIES SBC Cheapest Solutions

The final FIFA 23 promo is here, with FUTTIES live in Ultimate Team. Both players that stood out this season and stars from previous years are here, with English striker Tammy Abraham getting his own FUTTIES card via SBC.

Abraham has had successful spells in the Premier League with Chelsea and the Serie A with Roma. He's a Champions League and Conference League winner, he also made it to the Europa League final this past season.

FUTTIES are essentially community awards, with fans voting for their favourite players of the season. Winners get special FUTTIES cards, which are in-form pink designed items to celebrate their achievements.

So if you want to know how to complete the Abraham FUTTIES SBC we got you covered with everything you need.

Tammy Abraham FUTTIES (96 OVR)

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: FUTBIN Tammy Abraham SBC

Start Date: Sunday, 30 July.

Expiry Date: Sunday, 5 August.

SBC Requirements

You will need to submit three squads to unlock the Tammy Abraham FUTTIES card, with the requirements as follows:

Top Form

IF + TOTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Mixed Players pack.

England

Number of players from England: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Jumbo Premium Gold pack.

Serie A

Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Premium Mixed Gold Players pack.

Estimated cost: 225,000 coins.

Solutions

Check our solutions for each Tammy Abraham FUTTIES SBC.

Top Form

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: easySBC Tammy Abraham SBC 1

England

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: EasySBC Tammy Abraham SBC 2

Serie A

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: EasySBC Tammy Abraham SBC 3

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the easySBC AI. To get your own solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.

Is Tammy Abraham FUTTIES worth it?

Previous Tammy Abraham FUT cards were broken, being must-haves in FIFA games. This one isn't quite up there, but for the price and considering there's not much else to spend FUT coins in the final weeks of the game, we say go for it if you're looking for a strong, versatile, striker.