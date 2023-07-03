FIFA 23 FUTTIES: Release date, predictions, cards, & more

The FUT endgame is approaching, as FIFA 23 FUTTIES approaches. The summer transfer window is in full swing and massive EA Sports FC news is expected this month, but that doesn't mean the fun is ending on FIFA 23 any time soon.

After an excellent Shapeshifters promo, things are set to get even wilder in Ultimate Team as FIFA 23 FUTTIES as some of the most popular and beloved cards return to the game.

Let's take a look at everything you need to know about the upcoming promos.

FIFA 23 FUTTIES

FUTTIES will be the grand finale for Ultimate Team in FIFA 23 and a celebration of the year so far. Once the promo starts, series of 'Best Of' squads will be added to packs. This will give players the chance to earn some of the best cards the game has seen all year long.

click to enlarge + 3 WORLD BEATERS - Last year's promo included these players

There will also be voting within the game where players can choose which cards should get massive upgrades. There will also be the usual SBCs and objectives for players to complete.

The rewards will be massive, letting players deck out their squad with truly elite cards. FUTTIES is expected to be the last promo of FIFA 23, so there is no holding back now!

Start date

While there is no official announcement just yet, FIFA 23 FUTTIES is expected to kick off at 6pm Friday 7 July. Several reliable sources have all said that FUTTIES will be the next promo after Shapeshifters, which released its third and final squad last week.

click to enlarge + 3 STUD - Some players are likely to get truly epic cards

For now this is just speculation, we could get something in between Shapeshifters and FUTTIES, or even another week of Shapeshifters. However, all eyes are on FUTTIES for now.

How to vote in FIFA 23 FUTTIES

Player voting is a big part of FUTTIES, giving the community the opportunity to play a big part in the direction of the promo.

click to enlarge + 3 ROAR LIKE A LION - Zlatan's retirement could see fans heap FUTTIES votes upon him

Player voting will take place within FIFA 23 itself, so there is no need to sign up to a website or keep an eye on social media platforms.

This voting will usually take place within the FUT Store, and there will be plenty of messages directing you to the right place. All you will have to do is make the hard choice of which player you want to get an upgraded item!

FIFA 23 FUTTIES predictions

A lot of players are likely to make an appearance in this promo, which will run over the course of at least a month.

We should see plenty of TOTS cards return, with the likes of Lionel Messi, Earling Haaland, and Kylian Mbappe dropping into packs over the promo. Other community favourites like Adama Traore could well end up winning votes to receive huge cards.

Departing Man City captain Ilkay Gundogan's best card is only a 92 at the moment, so he's one that might get a big boost from FUTTIES. It's a similar story for Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, Real Madrid's Rodrygo. But the best thing about FUTTIES is that it is up to the community to decide!