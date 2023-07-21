FIFA 23 Joselu Player Moments SBC Cheapest Solutions

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team is always filled with new items and events for players to tackle, with Joselu receiving a newly transferred Real Madrid Player Moments card via SBC.

Player Moments cards on FUT are a great promo to look back on a specific moment in a players career and reward them through an upgraded card. Joselu's new 93 rated Real Madrid card is one potentially worth completing.

We've had previous SBCs featuring the likes of Jamie Vardy, so if you want to add a new Joselu Player Moments card to your squad, here's everything you need to know to complete the SBC.

Joselu Player Moments (93 OVR)

Start Date: Thursday, 20 July

End Date: Thursday, 3 August

SBC requirements

To complete this Squad Building Challenge, you will have to fulfil 1 squad. Costing approximately 96.5k coins.

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 88

Players from LaLiga Santander: Min. 1

Team of the Season or Team of the Week players: Min. 1

Solutions

Below is our cheapest SBC solution for Player Moments Joselu.

FUTTIES

Our next FIFA 23 Promo is almost here with FUTTIES arriving on Friday, 21 July at 6:00pm BST.

FIFA fan looks ahead at what is next. FUTTIES is known for being one of the most enjoyable promo's in the FIFA year with bright pink cards and a fun pick of players to choose from.

FUTTIES season pass

With the FUTTIES season pass released, 3 new cards are now available in FUT 23 for free (with the right amount of XP).

Kent (95), Vinicus (98) and Jota (96) join the season pass as FUTTIES items!

Keep up to date for the latest FUTTIES news as more insane cards will be revealed very soon!

