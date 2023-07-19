FIFA 23 Flashback Jamie Vardy SBC Cheapest Solutions

As we eagerly await EA FC 24, the excitement doesn't cease, as EA keeps delivering fantastic content!

The latest treat comes in the form of a brand-new Squad Building Challenge showcasing the remarkable 94-rated Jamie Vardy. This card is a massive improvement from his previous 88-rated FUT Centurions card, making it a highly coveted addition to any squad.

Now, let's delve into the details of Jamie Vardy's outstanding card and explore what it takes to successfully complete this enticing Squad Building Challenge.

How to complete Flashback Jamie Vardy SBC

To successfully complete the Jamie Vardy Flashback SBC, you will have to assemble three distinctive squads with a combined cost of approximately 159,300 coins, offering a challenge well worth the reward.

First up is the 87-rated Squad, which requires a strategic combination of players:

92, 91, 88, and 84 rated players (eight in total) amounting to around 63,000 coins.

Next comes the 86-rated Squad, demanding another set of skillful footballers:

Two players rated 88, two rated 87, five rated 84, and two rated 83, at an approximate total of 54,000 coins.

Lastly, the 84-rated Squad awaits, presenting a unique requirement:

One In-Form (IF) or Team of the Season (TOTS) player with a rating of 86, alongside four players rated 84 and six players rated 83, with a total cost of about 26,000 coins.

Cheapest SBC squads

In order to complete this Squad Building Challenge the cheapest way possible, follow the following 3 squads listed below.

We will continue to update these squads with the latest and cheapest SBC solutions.

When does this SBC expire?

The Flashback Jamie Vardy SBC is set to expire on Wednesday, 2nd August 2023.

This means that you have a total of 2 weeks to take on this enticing Squad Building Challenge. The clock is ticking, so make sure to act swiftly to secure the impressive 94-rated Jamie Vardy card for your team.

