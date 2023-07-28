FIFA 23 Galeno FUTTIES SBC Cheapest Solutions

The FIFA 23 FUTTIES have arrived, marking the final event in the game before the release of EA Sports FC 24. Following the completion of SBCs (Squad Building Challenges) for Shaqiri and Muani, there's now an exciting SBC available featuring Galeno.

FUTTIES serve as community awards, allowing fans to vote for their favorite players of the season. Those who win receive special FUTTIES cards, which are unique pink-designed items that celebrate their accomplishments.

Now, let's explore all the essential details about Galeno's FUTTIES SBC so that you can finish it and acquire an exceptional card.

Galeno (93 OVR)

FUTTIES card Galeno Squad Building Challenge brings a sensational player with incredible attributes. Galeno boasts a remarkable 99 pace, making him lightning-fast on the field. Alongside that, he possesses exceptional dribbling skills with a rating of 95, allowing him to glide past defenders effortlessly. His shooting ability is also top-notch, boasting a rating of 92, making him a potent threat in front of the goal. To top it off, Galeno has a rare 5-star skill rating, showcasing his flair and creativity with the ball.

For those interested in adding Galeno to their Ultimate Team, completing this Squad Building Challenge comes at a relatively affordable price of around 35,7k coins.

Considering the player's impressive stats and skill set, this SBC is undoubtedly a must-have for all FIFA players looking to bolster their squads and gain a competitive edge on the pitch.

FUTTIES Galeno SBC was released on the 27, July 2023, giving players the chance to obtain this exciting player for their teams. However, it's essential to act quickly as FUTTIES Galeno will expire on 3, August 2023.

How to complete FUTTIES Galeno

Challenge requirements for this FUTTIES card could not be easier, simply follow the following instructions:

Team Rating: Min. 83

Players from Brazil: Min. 1

Team of the Season or Team of the Week players: Min. 1

FUTTIES Galeno cheapest solutions

FUTTIES Galeno will cost approximately 35,7k coins to complete, the following squad is the cheapest and easiest way to complete this Squad Building Challenge.

