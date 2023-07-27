FIFA 23 Shaqiri FUTTIES Premium SBC Cheapest Solutions

FIFA 23 FUTTIES are here, signifying the final event of the game ahead of EA Sports FC 24's release. After getting SBCs for Tim Cahill and Heung Min Son, we got our another one to get Xherdan Shaqiri.

FUTTIES are essentially community awards, with fans voting for their favourite players of the season. Winners get special FUTTIES cards, which are in-form pink designed items to celebrate their achievements.

With that said, let's take a look at everything you need to know about the Xherdan Shaqiri FUTTIES Premium SBC so you can complete it and earn an amazing card for your Ultimate Team roster in FIFA 23.

Xherdan Shaqiri FUTTIES Premium (95 OVR)

Xherdan Shaqiri FUTTIES

Start Date: Wednesday, 26 July

Expiry Date: Tuesday, 1 August

SBC Requirements

You will need to submit one squad to unlock the Xherdan Shaqiri FUTTIES Premium card, with the requirements as follows:

Xherdan Shaqiri

IF + TOTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Xherdan Shaqiri FUTTIES Premium card.

Estimated cost: 87,500 coins.

Solutions

Check our solutions for the Xherdan Shaqiri FUTTIES Premium SBC.

Shaqiri FUTTIES Premium SBC

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the easySBC AI. To get your own solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.

Is Shaqiri FUTTIES Premium worth it?

The Shaqiri SBC, while only requiring a single squad to complete, is quite expensive, being almost 90k FUT coins. Furthermore, Shaqiri comes with an MLS link, making him a hard sell for almost any Ultimate Team roster in FIFA 23.

Having said that, the Xherdan Shaqiri FUTTIES Premium card is a very powerful item based on stats alone. Some of his highlights include 99 Shot Power, 96 Free Kick Accuracy, 99 Ball Control, 99 Dribbling, and 99 Composure.

Even if you don't have a strong link between Shaqiri and the rest of your FUT roster, since we're in the final weeks of FIFA 23, you might as well take him for a spin.