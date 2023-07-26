FIFA 23: FUTTIES Muani SBC Cheapest Solutions

FUTTIES promo Team 1 is here, one of the most famous promos of the year and what is expected to be the final in FIFA 23.

We are expecting to see FUTTIES Team 2 on Friday 28, July 2023, but for now we still have great Team 1 cards being released almost daily!

The latest release is FUTTIES SBC Muani, he looks like a fun card that can be completed fairly cheap- so without further or do lets dive right into how to complete this SBC!

Kolo Muani FUTTIES (95 OVR)

The highly anticipated FUTTIES Kolo Muani card has stirred up a frenzy among FIFA players, as they eagerly await the chance to add this rising star to their squads. To secure this FUTTIES Kolo Muani card, you will need approximately 57,400 coins to complete a single SBC (Squad Building Challenge) squad.

Start Date: Tuesday 25 July 2023

End Date: Tuesday 1 August 2023

SBC requirements

To complete this Squad Building Challenge you will only have to complete 1 squad with the following criteria:

Min. 1 Player from Bundesliga

Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week OR Team of the Season

Min. Team Rating: 85

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

Expiry date

FUTTIES Kolo Muani Squad Building Challenge is set to expire on 1, August 2023 at 6:00pm (BST). This SBC will run for 7 days.

A full overview on Muani's FUTTIES card stats, with 98 pace, 99 jumping and 98 finishing it will be hard to stop this striker! With pace, finishing, jumping and strength, FUTTIES Kolo Muani is definitely worth completing for some fun at the end game of FIFA 23.

SBC solutions

FUTTIES Kolo Muani is set to cost 57,4k coins, below you can find the cheapest and easiest SBC solution brought to you by EasySBC.io. A min squad rating of 85 is required with 1 TOTW or TOTS player in the squad, 1 Bundesliga players and 11 players in the SBC.

