FIFA 23 Cover Star Icon Paul Scholes Objectives

The end game of FIFA 23 is here with FUTTIES in full force and the Cover Star Icons being released. EA Sports are spoiling us with some of he best cards we have ever seen in FIFA.

Not only are they some of the best cards we have ever seen. This promo to mark the end of an era for the EA Sports FIFA franchise has brough some of the most nostalgic cards yet, as we are receiving cards that once featured on the front cover of retro FIFA's.

With Roberto Carlos and Wayne Rooney areadly released we have a lot more cards to go in this promo and we are more hyped for this end game of FIFA than ever before. Without further or do, lets dive into how to complete this Cover Star Icon Paul Scholes card.

Cover Star Icon Paul Scholes (95 OVR)

Paul Scoles joins the Cover Star Icon promo as a 95-rated midfielder with all 90+ stats.

A fantastic card that is now available for free through Objectives that can be completed on Squad Battles.

How to complete Cover Star Icon Paul Scholes

To earn this Paul Scholes card you must complete the following objectives in Squad Battles. With a minimum difficulty of semi-pro you will have to complete and play and win at a minimum of 10 matches to collect this card. Semi-pro allows for the majority of FIFA players to collect his card fairly easily for free!

SAT-NAV

Assist 12 goals using players from England in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

PULL THE STRINGS

Score 3 goals in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) using players from Man. United.

PASSING THROUGH

Assist 3 goals using a Through Ball in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

BEST IN CLASS

Score and Assist using a Midfielder during 2 separate matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

WINNING FORMULA

Win 10 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) having Min. 3 players from England in your Starting XI.

